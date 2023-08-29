Nitin Gadkari unveils world's 1st prototype of BS-6 ‘Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle'

The Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), Nitin Gadkari today unveiled the world’s first-ever prototype of ethanol-powered, hybrid (electrified) car, which is be an iteration of the Toyota Innova MPV.

The world's first hybrid (electrified) automobile fueled by ethanol was introduced by Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), Nitin Gadkari, on Tuesday. Gadkari has been encouraging car manufacturers to create vehicles that use alternative fuels and are more environment-friendly. For the unversed, ethanol is a renewable fuel that is produced from agricultural waste such as sugarcane, corn, maize, and barley. However, ethanol is more affordable than other fossil fuels and emits much fewer exhaust pollutants into the surrounding air.

Gadkari has pushed automakers to create and build cars that utilise alternative fuels, are more eco-friendly, and have a lower carbon impact. Last year, he introduced the Toyota Mirai EV, which runs on purely hydrogen-generated electricity.

Also Read | Bharat NCAP: How Indian cars will now be assessed for crash safety

He stated that once the country's petrol prices rose in 2004, he became interested in biofuels and travelled to Brazil for this reason. Gadkari believes that biofuels may work miracles and help save a lot of money that would otherwise be spent on the importation of petroleum.

Gadkari, who has been outspoken in encouraging automakers to create alternative fuel and environmentally friendly vehicles, has repeatedly emphasised the need to reduce oil imports and make India "atmanirbhar," echoing the goal of the Narendra Modi-led administration to make the country self-reliant in all domestic sectors.

Also Read | Ola S1 Pro Gen 2 with higher range and more power launched; priced at Rs 1.47 lakh

Tata Motors is in the lead when it comes to EVs, offering a variety of models and planning to add more in the near future. Additionally, Mahindra has unveiled the all-electric XUV400, a small SUV. The nation's largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki, is concentrating on introducing electric hybrid choices to the market with the new Grand Vitara. Other automakers that offer hybrid powertrains include Toyota and Honda.