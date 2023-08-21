Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bharat NCAP initiative aims to improve road safety by elevating safety standards for motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes. The program enables car buyers to compare crash safety and manufacturers to submit vehicles for testing based on the updated Global NCAP crash test protocol.

    Bharat NCAP: How Indian cars will now be assessed for crash safety
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 7:02 PM IST

    Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, is set to launch the long-awaited Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) on August 22, 2023. This launch signifies a significant stride in the government's dedication to enhancing road safety by elevating the safety benchmarks of motor vehicles weighing up to 3.5 tonnes. 

    Star-rating System

    Built upon the updated Global NCAP crash test protocol, BNCAP's primary goal is to empower car buyers with the ability to assess the crash safety of motor vehicles.

    Under the Bharat NCAP framework, car manufacturers have the option to submit their vehicles for testing according to the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197. Ratings in the form of stars will be granted based on the vehicle's performance in tests for both adult and child occupants. 

    This star rating system will aid prospective car buyers in comparing safety standards across different vehicle models.

    Focus on Safety

    The program's overarching objective is to foster a safety-conscious automobile market within India. The anticipated surge in demand for safer cars is poised to induce car manufacturers to align with customer preferences. 

    Elevated safety standards will not only fortify the domestic market but also enhance the competitive edge of Indian cars in the global arena, boosting the export potential of the country's car manufacturing sector.

    Alongside the Bharat NCAP initiative, the central government is concurrently working on enforcing regulations mandating all cars to be equipped with six airbags and three-point seatbelts for all passengers, including those seated in the rear middle position.

    How were cars tested till now?

    At present, vehicles sold in India do not undergo road safety evaluations conducted by any governmental or private organization within the country. Yet, Global NCAP, a non-profit entity headquartered in South Africa, conducts crash tests on new cars available in the Indian market through their SaferCarsForIndia initiative. It's important to note that these assessments by Global NCAP are primarily carried out on a voluntary basis and aren't obligatory under government regulations.

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 7:03 PM IST
