Range Rover Sport SV to be unveiled on May 31, teaser video out | WATCH

Land Rover has teased the more performance-oriented version of the Range Rover Sport. The car will come with a more powerful engine that could make it the fastest Range Rover ever built. The car will initially only be manufactured in limited numbers.

The premier luxury automobile maker Jaguar Land Rover India is all ready to launch its forthcoming all-new Range Rover Sport SV on May 31. According to information provided by the company, the Sports VR will have a limited-edition specification and be available only by invitation. It will be the quickest and most technologically advanced Range Rover Sport ever, according to the company.

The teaser video shows the Range Rover Sport SV was seen fully covered in camouflage, showing its power by running on tough roads. The SUV is also anticipated to have industry-first technologies that will enable drivers to fully use the vehicle's capabilities.

The business released a teaser on its official YouTube account before to the actual launch, showing the performance and capabilities of the Range Rover Sport SVR's replacement.

However, the firm has not provided any official facts regarding the specs and features as yet. However, according to certain sources, Sport SV will have far more power than its siblings in the same sector.

It is anticipated to have the same 4.4-litre V8 engine as the Range Rover Sport SVR, which was sourced from BMW. Sport SV will fight against high-performance sports vehicles like the Lamborghini Urus Performante and Aston Martin DBX707 if it is introduced.