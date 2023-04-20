2023 Lexus RX launched in India, price starts at Rs 95.80 lakh; Check variants, features, other details

The leading luxury car brand in India Lexus announced the launch of one of the feature-loaded 5th generation of Lexus RX at the starting price of Rs. 95.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has introduced the four-wheeler in two powertrains: RX350h Luxury Hybrid and RX500h F-Sport+.

The SUV was revealed at the 2023 Auto Show. The all-new Lexus RX boasts two powertrains and numerous segment-first innovations.

While reservations for the Lexus RX started earlier this year, the luxury automaker stated that the SUV has "received an overwhelming response from customers." It did not, however, provide the total number of bookings received by the SUV.

The Lexus RX is being offered in two variants -- RX 350h Luxury Hybrid and RX 500h F-Sport+. For RX 350h, it will cost Rs 95.80 lakh and RX 500h will cost Rs 1.18 crore.

Customers can select between Mark Levinson and Panasonic audio systems. The Lexus RX comes equipped with the newest Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 for driving assistance. The SUV also has Direct-4-Drive technology, a HEV system, and a strong turbo hybrid performance.

In addition, the RX is the first Lexus vehicle in India and Asia to provide connected features and services. The RX350h Luxury Hybrid comes in eight different colours, whilst the RX500h F-Sport+ comes in six. Sonic Copper, a new colour choice, is now available.

Moving to the side, one of the most noticeable modifications is the new 21-inch alloy wheels and longer wheelbase, which may provide clients with a more comfortable driving experience on bumpy roads. Aside from that, the wheels of the 500h F Sport have a glossy, black surface. The manufacturer did, however, keep the floating roof design and coupe-like top style in the automobile.

The RX350h Luxury is powered by a 2.5-litre engine that produces 266bhp and 242Nm of peak torque. The 500h F Sport, on the other hand, has a 2.4-litre petrol engine with an electric motor that produces 366bhp and 460Nm torque.

