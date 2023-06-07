Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny launched in India, price starts at 12.74 lakh

    Bookings for the SUV commenced in January during the Auto Expo 2023 for Rs. 11,000, and it was later increased to Rs. 25,000. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is available in two models: Zeta and Alpha.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

    Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced the launch of its highly anticipated off-roader Jimny at a starting price of Rs 1,274,000. Bookings for the SUV commenced in January during the Auto Expo 2023 for Rs. 11,000, and it was later increased to Rs. 25,000.

    The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is available in two models: Zeta and Alpha. Customers may select from Sizzling Red, Nexa Blue, Granite Grey, Pearl Arctic White, Bluish Black, Sizzling Red with a Bluish Black roof, and Kinetic Yellow with a Bluish Black roof.

    Interior features include a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen entertainment system, a hard-top, dark-green glass, automatic temperature control, cruise control, and a three-spoke steering wheel. 

    When it comes to safety, the Jimny will get six airbags, a brake-limited slip differential, electronic stability program, a hill-hold-assist, hill-descent control, a rearview camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and ABS with EBD.

    The redesigned Jimny's exterior features circular headlights with projectors, a five-slot grille, fog lights, chunky wheel cladding, grey alloy wheels, rectangular halogen tail lights, a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, a high-mounted stop lamp, and black ORVMs.

    Under the hood, the 2023 Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder K15B petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 134Nm of torque. A five-speed manual gearbox and a four-speed torque converter automatic gearbox are available.

    As per the company, Jimny is built on the 4 essentials of an off-road machine – Ladder Frame Chassis, Ample Body Angles, 3- link rigid axle suspension and ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) with low range transfer gear (4L mode). The future five-door Mahindra Thar and five-door Force Gurkha will compete with the five-door Jimny.

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
