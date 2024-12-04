Pushpa 2 star Fahadh Faasil to make Bollywood debut with Triptii Dimri in Imtiaz Ali's NEXT

Pushpa 2 actor Fahadh Faasil will debut in Bollywood! Reports say Imtiaz Ali has hired Fahadh Faasil for his next project. Triptii Dimri and Fahadh will appear in this flick, reportedly beginning production early next year.

Malayalam sensation Fahadh Faasil, who will next be seen in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut! According to reports, Imtiaz Ali has signed Fahad Faasil for his next project. Fahadh will star opposite Triptii Dimri in the upcoming film. Imtiaz Ali will direct and produce the movie.

Image: Official film poster

A source informed Peeping Moon, “Fahadh Faasil will make his Bollywood debut with this film, and he’s extremely excited to begin his journey in Hindi cinema with Imtiaz Ali, who is one of his favourite Bollywood directors."

The source also added, “They’ve been discussing this project for months, and it was recently finalized contractually. Triptii’s pairing with him adds an exciting and unique dimension to this collaboration. Imtiaz is known for pushing boundaries in love stories, and this one promises to stand out in his repertoire."

According to the story, the director is finishing the screenplay, and production will begin in the first quarter of 2025. Imtiaz Ali will produce the film through his firm, Window Seat Films. While this will be Fahad's first collaboration with Imtiaz and his Bollywood debut, Triptii had previously acted in the director's Laila Majnu.

Meanwhile, Fahad Faasil will face Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2. At the Pushpa 2: The Rule pre-release event in Kochi, Allu Arjun complimented his co-stars, particularly Fahadh Faasil. He stated, "For the first time in all of my films, I collaborated with one of the finest Malayalam actors, our FaFa. I really miss seeing him today. I wish we were standing here together in Kerala today. That would have been a memorable moment. My brother, thank you! I wish we were here together. I wish you the best. I'm telling all the Keralites here that FaFa stole the show in Pushpa 2, and he'll make every Mallu proud throughout the world."

The actor's emotive statements struck a chord with fans looking forward to Fahadh's appearance in the film.Triptii Dimri was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit.

Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's final film, Amar Singh Chamkila, starred Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra.

