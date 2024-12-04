Pushpa 2 star Fahadh Faasil to make Bollywood debut with Triptii Dimri in Imtiaz Ali's NEXT

Pushpa 2 actor Fahadh Faasil will debut in Bollywood! Reports say Imtiaz Ali has hired Fahadh Faasil for his next project. Triptii Dimri and Fahadh will appear in this flick, reportedly beginning production early next year.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 12:58 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

Malayalam sensation Fahadh Faasil, who will next be seen in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut! According to reports, Imtiaz Ali has signed Fahad Faasil for his next project. Fahadh will star opposite Triptii Dimri in the upcoming film. Imtiaz Ali will direct and produce the movie.

article_image2

Image: Official film poster

A source informed Peeping Moon, “Fahadh Faasil will make his Bollywood debut with this film, and he’s extremely excited to begin his journey in Hindi cinema with Imtiaz Ali, who is one of his favourite Bollywood directors."

article_image3

The source also added, “They’ve been discussing this project for months, and it was recently finalized contractually. Triptii’s pairing with him adds an exciting and unique dimension to this collaboration. Imtiaz is known for pushing boundaries in love stories, and this one promises to stand out in his repertoire."

article_image4

According to the story, the director is finishing the screenplay, and production will begin in the first quarter of 2025. Imtiaz Ali will produce the film through his firm, Window Seat Films. While this will be Fahad's first collaboration with Imtiaz and his Bollywood debut, Triptii had previously acted in the director's Laila Majnu.

article_image5

Meanwhile, Fahad Faasil will face Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2. At the Pushpa 2: The Rule pre-release event in Kochi, Allu Arjun complimented his co-stars, particularly Fahadh Faasil. He stated, "For the first time in all of my films, I collaborated with one of the finest Malayalam actors, our FaFa. I really miss seeing him today. I wish we were standing here together in Kerala today. That would have been a memorable moment. My brother, thank you! I wish we were here together. I wish you the best. I'm telling all the Keralites here that FaFa stole the show in Pushpa 2, and he'll make every Mallu proud throughout the world." 

article_image6

The actor's emotive statements struck a chord with fans looking forward to Fahadh's appearance in the film.Triptii Dimri was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit.

article_image7

Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's final film, Amar Singh Chamkila, starred Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar breaks down, reveals fight with sister Namrata to Anurag Kashyap [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar breaks down, reveals fight with sister Namrata to Anurag Kashyap [WATCH]

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding: This would be couples FIRST post-wedding ritual ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya wedding: This would be couple's FIRST post-wedding ritual

Kerala pre-sale bookings 2024: Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban leads; Vijay's The GOAT takes second place anr

Kerala pre-sale bookings 2024: Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban leads; Vijay's The GOAT takes second place

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial ATG

'Kantara' actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial

TV actress Shraddha Arya becomes mother to twin babies; welcomes boy and girl with husband Rahul Nagal ATG

TV actress Shraddha Arya becomes mother to twin babies; welcomes boy and girl with husband Rahul Nagal |WATCH

Recent Stories

Asianet News LIVETHON: "Seat belts saved us..." Former Chief Secy V Venu advocates for responsible driving anr

Asianet News LIVETHON: "Seat belts saved us..." Former Chief Secy V Venu advocates for responsible driving

Bigg Boss 18: Who is Bhavika Sharma? Actress behind Avinash Mishra's rumored romance; Read on NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Who is Bhavika Sharma? Actress behind Avinash Mishra's rumored romance; Read on

Fronx to Skoda Kylaq: Top 5 spacious cars for families under Rs 10 lakh gcw

Fronx to Skoda Kylaq: Top 5 spacious cars for families under Rs 10 lakh

Ranbir Kapoor once talked about cheating on Deepika Padukone, revealed s*x secrets, and more RBA

Ranbir Kapoor once talked about cheating on Deepika Padukone, revealed s*x secrets, and more

Hema Malini to Zeenat Aman: 70s Bollywood Actresses' Beauty Secrets anr

Hema Malini to Zeenat Aman: 70s Bollywood Actresses' Beauty Secrets

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon