Land Rover introduces 2024 Range Rover Sport SV; Check out its features, other details

New Range Rover Sport SV is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/h in as little as 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 290 km/h. CO2 emissions are also 15 per cent lower than the previous model’s 422 kW (575) V8.

Land Rover has revealed the SV trim of its Range Rover Sport SUV globally. The SV replaces the earlier SVR, which many purists regarded as one of the most entertaining SUVs to drive ever. It is the performance-oriented version of the Sport.

The styling of the new SV is more subtle, as compared to its predecessor. The automobile receives new side skirts, a front bumper, and a rear bumper with four exhaust pipes. A number of additional options are available, including as a carbon fibre bonnet, wheels, and carbon ceramic brakes, which together reduce the SUV's weight by up to 76 kg.

The SV's interior design resembles that of the ordinary Range Rover Sport, but it also has a number of unique components that give the vehicle a sportier appearance. Performance chairs with carbon fibre backs and surround sound systems that are AI-optimized are available. The 13.1-inch floating glass display and freshly created gear shifter are located in the centre console. There is an SV mode button on the steering wheel that, when pressed, improves the steering, suspension, and throttle responsiveness.

The new mild-hybrid twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine, which produces about 620 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque, nearly 59 bhp and 100 Nm more than its predecessor, is the main topic of conversation. The performance SUV accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.6 seconds, which is amazing given that it weights more than 2.5 tonnes.

