Meet Reuben Singh, the Indian who owns Rolls-Royce cars matching his turban colours

Reuben Singh, a successful British entrepreneur of Indian descent, stands out among them as he possesses over 15 Rolls-Royce cars. His distinct style, characterized by matching turbans and luxurious automobiles, grabbed the attention.

Every vehicle enthusiast's lifelong dream is to own at least one Rolls Royce. Some individuals simply keep thinking about it, but others work hard each and every day to make their goal a reality. Reuben Singh, a wealthy businessman of Indian ancestry who now resides in the UK, is a prime example of this. He has not just built a huge empire overseas with his hard work, but also created a crazy garage full of cars, specially Rolls Royce.

After some of his pictures went viral online, showing Singh posing in front of his Rolls Royce collection with a matching-colored turban, Singh attracted attention from all over the world. The tycoon owns a significant vehicle collection that is worth billions of dollars.

Additionally, it has been alleged that Singh increased his collection of Rolls Royces by giving himself five of the cars for Diwali last year. He now owns 15 Rolls Royces. The precise model and level of personalization of the automobile are yet unknown.

He also owns a Lamborghini Huracan worth more than Rs. 3.22 crore and the most expensive automobile, the Bugatti Veyron, with a starting price of Rs 12.95 crore, in addition to the super-luxury chauffeur-driven vehicle. In addition to this, the business tycoon also owns a pricey Pagani Huayra, a Porsche 918 Spyder, and a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta.

