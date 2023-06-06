Honda Elevate makes global debut in India, bookings to begin in July

The Elevate is Honda's take on the midsize SUV segment that includes rivals like the Creta, Seltos and Grand Vitara, among others. Bookings for the Honda Elevate will commence next month, with its launch set to take place ahead of the festive season.

Honda has stated that it would introduce 5 SUV models in India by the year 2030. Additionally, the Elevate SUV might be offered in the Indian market in a few years in an all-electric variant.

Exterior: The SUV offers ample space and comfort in terms of leg room and head-room and also stands out on the road with a strong road presence. Engine: It has a 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine that produces a maximum of 145 Nm of torque at 4300 rpm and 119 bhp of maximal power at 6600 rpm. This engine will be E20 fuel ready and RDE compliant. There will be a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic transmission available.

Interiors: The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone integration, 7-inch TFT metre cluster, Automatic Climate Control, Premium Sound System, and Rear View Camera are among the comfort elements available on board. The 'Honda Connect' connected car technology is also available and includes functions like Remote Engine Start and Geo Fencing.

Features: The Honda Elevate has Honda Sensing ADAS technology, which includes a number of cutting-edge technologies including the Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Keeping Assist System, Auto High Beam, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lead Car Departure Notification.

Rivals: In the Indian market, it will compete with vehicles like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor. Availability: Given that reservations for the Honda Elevate begin in July 2023, the pricing announcement will happen this year around the holiday season. Details about the Honda Elevate variation will be released in the upcoming months.


