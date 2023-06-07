Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta: Comparing engine, safety features, other details

    Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta: Honda Cars showcased the new Honda Elevate, which will enter the mid-size SUV segment and rival the Hyundai Creta. Take a look at the comparison between the two cars.

    Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta Comparing engine safety features other details gcw
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 1:33 PM IST

    Recent additions to the mid-size SUV market include the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Hyryder. It was a sector where Hyundai excelled, and even with new models, the Hyundai Creta continues to top sales.

    The Honda Elevate is a new car in the category. Here's a comparison in terms of design, specs, and features. Take a look at the new Japanese SUV in comparison to the South Korean favourite.

    EXTERIOR and SIZE

    The new Honda Elevate sports a vertical grille, sharp headlamps, boxy wheel arches, and an overall masculine look. The Elevate borrows certain design aspects from the HR-V and CR-V offered in other markets, while the wide grille distinguishes the Honda Elevate in the sector.

    Also Read | Honda Elevate makes global debut in India, bookings to begin in July

    The Creta's design is self-explanatory, as it has been around for a long and is due for an upgrade. The Hyundai Creta is also distinguished from the competition in its class by its distinct design.

    In terms of size, the Elevate is somewhat longer, higher, and has a larger wheelbase, as well as additional trunk capacity. The width is the same for the Honda Elevate and the Hyundai Creta.

    INTERIORS

    The Honda Elevate seats five people and comes standard with a sunroof, quality speakers, linked car technology, wireless charging, automated temperature control, a dual-tone interior, and more.

    Among the many options available on the Hyundai Creta are a 10.25-inch infotainment system, wireless phone connectivity, auto temperature control, Bose speakers, wireless charging, ventilated seats, and a big, panoramic sunroof. Both SUVs are well-equipped, but the Creta has somewhat more features.

    Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Jimny launched in India, price starts at 12.74 lakh

    ENGINE

    The Honda Elevate is powered by the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine as the Honda City, producing 119bhp. This engine can be paired either with a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed CVT automatic. There is no hybrid powertrain as of now. The Hyundai Creta is powered by a 1.5-liter normally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-liter diesel engine.

    SAFETY FEATURES

    The Honda Elevate comes standard with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold, stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and other features. With the Elevate, Honda has taken a step ahead in safety by incorporating the Honda Sense ADAS system, which includes lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and much more.

    The Hyundai Creta also comes standard with 6 airbags, parking sensors and a camera, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control, hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and other features. The Creta currently lacks ADAS; however, the next Creta facelift is planned to have it.

    Also Read | Tata Altroz iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG: Comparing fuel efficiency, price, other details

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 1:33 PM IST
