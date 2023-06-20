Oman becomes first foreign country to promote itself through Yoga (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The captivating video not only serves as a testament to the surging global appeal and recognition of yoga as a beneficial health practice but also sheds light on its rising significance within the borders of Oman. Given the substantial presence of a vibrant Indian community in Oman, Yoga has experienced a notable surge in popularity in recent times.

    Yoga Day 2023: Oman becomes first foreign country to promote itself through Yoga
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jun 20, 2023

    On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga 2023, the Indian Embassy in Oman has introduced a groundbreaking video titled 'Soulful Yoga, Serene Oman.' This unique production showcases yoga enthusiasts from around the world, performing serene yoga poses against breathtaking backdrops in Muscat, including mountains, beaches, and sand dunes.

    Setting a precedent, the Indian Embassy collaborated with 'Visit Oman,' a subsidiary of Oman's Ministry of Tourism, making it the first instance of a foreign government employing yoga as a means to promote their own country. This video not only reflects the rising global popularity of yoga as a holistic practice but also highlights its growing significance in Oman, which is home to a substantial Indian community of 700,000 individuals.

    The Indian Embassy has actively engaged in promoting yoga in Oman through various initiatives, such as the 'Muscat Yog Mahotsav' in 2022, featuring over 75 yoga events across major cities in Oman as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' commemorating India's 75 years of independence. This year, they launched the 'Oman Yoga Yatra,' a five-month-long journey culminating in a grand celebration of the International Day of Yoga 2023, anticipated to attract over 2,000 participants from diverse backgrounds.

    Moreover, the Embassy has extended yoga's benefits to specific segments of Omani society, including organizing dedicated sessions for the Men's and Women's National Hockey teams to emphasize its relevance in sports, as well as curating yoga sessions for children with special needs to showcase its therapeutic advantages.

    By visually blending the serenity of yoga with Oman's stunning landscapes, the collaboration between the Indian Embassy and the Government of Oman not only promotes tourism but also highlights the role of wellness practices in fostering cultural exchange between nations, symbolizing the power of holistic well-being.

