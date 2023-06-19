Lifestyle
Back pain increases due to bad posture. But back pain can be relieved through yoga. Here are 8 yoga asanas that will reduce back pain.
This Yoga posture involves lifting the chest while keeping the lower body grounded, strengthening the back muscles and increasing flexibility
This posture involves bending the body to resemble a bow, providing a stretch to the front body and strengthening the back muscles.
This yoga posture involves arching the back, opening the chest, and stretching the front of the body.
This yoga posture involves alternating between rounding and arching the spine, stretching the back and promoting flexibility.
This flowing yoga sequence combines rounding and arching the spine, promoting flexibility and mobility while gently stretching the back muscles.
This yoga posture involves lifting the hips while keeping the feet and shoulders grounded, helping to strengthen the back.
This Yoga posture involves a deep lunge with hands on the ground, stretching the hips, groin, and thighs while opening the chest and shoulders.
This yoga posture involves stretching the arms overhead with the palms facing each other, promoting a gentle stretch in the sides of the body
Remember, in case of excess pain contact your trainer or Yoga teacher.