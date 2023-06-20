Lifestyle
This standing yoga posture involves bringing the palms together in front of the chest, often used as a greeting or salutation in yoga practice.
This is a standing yoga posture where the arms are raised overhead, stretching the body and promoting deep breathing.
This is a standing yoga pose where the body folds forward, bringing the hands towards the feet, and providing a stretch to the back of the body.
This yoga posture mimics the stance of a horse rider, with one leg forward in a lunge position and the other leg extended backwards.
In this yoga posture, the body forms an inverted V shape, with the hands and feet on the ground, stretching the back and legs.
This is a sequence of eight specific movements involving specific steps like bringing the knees, chest, and chin to the ground, as a way of paying respect to the divine.
In this yoga posture, the chest is lifted off the ground while keeping the hands and feet grounded, promoting spinal flexibility and strength.
Repeat this asana. Form an inverted V shape, with the hands and feet on the ground, stretching the back and legs.
Repeat this asana with the other leg forward. This helps strengthen the legs, improve balance, and increase overall stability and focus.
Repeat this asana. It helps to stretch and strengthen the hamstrings, calves, and back muscles, and relieve tension in the spine.
This Yoga asana improves posture, stretches the body, and promotes deep breathing.
This is the ending posture where one stands tall with palms pressed together at the heart centre, symbolizing gratitude and unity.