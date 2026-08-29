An Indian couple spent ₹5.93 lakh on a 13-day New Zealand honeymoon covering both islands, private Airbnbs, self-driving and bucket-list experiences. They shared their detailed budget, itinerary, visa experience and tips on carrying Indian food.

Planning a honeymoon in New Zealand can seem expensive for Indian travellers, with a two-week trip for a couple often estimated at ₹8-9 lakh or more. However, one Indian couple has shown how careful planning and a few deliberate choices can help keep costs lower without missing out on bucket-list experiences. The couple spent ₹5.93 lakh on a 13-day New Zealand honeymoon from India, covering both the North and South Islands, private Airbnb stays, self-driving, adventure activities and popular attractions, including Milford Sound and the Waitomo Glowworm Caves.

The couple travelled to New Zealand in late March and early April this year. Before the trip, they said they frequently came across estimates of ₹8-9 lakh or more for a couple. With their own budget capped at ₹7 lakh, they were initially unsure whether they could complete the trip as planned. However, after extensive research and careful planning, their final expenditure came to ₹5.93 lakh.

How The Couple Spent ₹5.93 Lakh

The largest expense was international airfare, which cost ₹2.11 lakh for their journey from Delhi to Auckland via Kuala Lumpur and their return journey from Queenstown to Delhi via Sydney.

Their domestic flight from Auckland to Christchurch cost ₹13,000, while visas for two people cost ₹30,000. Accommodation for 12 nights in private Airbnbs came to ₹87,000.

The couple spent ₹94,000 on car rentals and fuel, using separate rental cars for the North and South Islands. Activities accounted for ₹1.19 lakh and included experiences such as skydiving, Milford Sound, the Waitomo Glowworm Caves and Rotorua's geothermal parks.

They kept their food expenses relatively low at ₹32,000 by buying groceries and cooking some meals at their Airbnbs. Other expenses, including travel insurance, SIM cards and international driving permits, came to ₹7,400.

Together, these expenses brought their total New Zealand honeymoon cost to ₹5.93 lakh.

The couple said they did not make the trip cheaper simply by skipping experiences. Instead, they attributed their savings to the cumulative effect of several planning decisions and careful choices made before and during the journey.

Their 13-Day New Zealand Itinerary

The couple deliberately chose to explore both the North and South Islands during their honeymoon rather than spending the entire trip in one region.

Their North Island itinerary covered Auckland, Cathedral Cove, Hamilton, Waitomo, Rotorua and Taupo. They then travelled to the South Island, visiting Christchurch, Lake Tekapo, Mount Cook, Wanaka, Queenstown, Te Anau and Milford Sound.

Their trip combined scenic destinations, road trips and adventure activities, allowing them to experience several of New Zealand's popular attractions within 13 days.

New Zealand Visitor Visa Confusion

The couple said the New Zealand visitor visa process was one of the areas that initially left them confused. They were unsure whether they needed to purchase flights before applying for their visas.

Following Immigration New Zealand's guidance, they decided not to purchase non-refundable tickets before their visas were approved. Instead, they submitted a detailed one-page itinerary along with a cover letter as part of their application.

According to the couple, they received their visas within five working days.

Can You Carry Indian Food To New Zealand?

New Zealand's strict biosecurity requirements were another area the couple researched before travelling.

They carried items including Maggi, snacks and ready-to-eat food from India. However, they made sure to declare the items honestly on the New Zealand Traveller Declaration (NZTD).

The couple said one point that confused them during their research was the difference between declaring an item and having an item prohibited. Declaring an item does not necessarily mean that it cannot enter the country. Instead, it allows a biosecurity officer to assess what the traveller is carrying.

They said they were cleared in around five minutes and avoided the potential NZ$400 infringement fee associated with undeclared risk goods.

Based on their experience, they advised Indian travellers planning to carry food to New Zealand to check the latest biosecurity rules, declare what they are carrying honestly and allow the biosecurity officer to make the final decision.

How Did Social Media React?

The couple's detailed travel breakdown prompted users to share their reactions and experiences of travelling to New Zealand.

One user commented: "Very reasonable trip. Kudos."

Second user commented: "Thank you for sharing such an informative travel guide on New Zealand. The details you included were really useful, and I appreciate you taking the time to put this together."

Third user commented: "It’s an extremely beautiful country. We actually went multiple times (across multiple seasons) because of how much we liked it. While the North Island is quite nice and all, the South is something else entirely. All our subsequent trips have been South Island only. Great job with the budget btw. We were never able to pull it off at this budget despite our best efforts."

The discussion highlighted how travel costs can vary significantly depending on planning, accommodation choices, transport and activities. The couple's experience also showed that visiting both islands and including major attractions does not necessarily require a budget of ₹8-9 lakh or more.

For Indian couples planning a New Zealand honeymoon, their experience offers a useful reference point for budgeting. From booking flights and accommodation carefully to planning a self-drive itinerary and cooking some meals, the couple said the final ₹5.93 lakh cost was achieved through multiple small savings rather than by compromising on the overall experience.