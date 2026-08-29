Four Indians trapped at a hydropower project in Nepal have been rescued, with 88 rescued so far. However, 287 Indian nationals and 128 PIOs remain missing after the catastrophic flash floods. India has sent a technical team to assist rescue efforts.

Four Indian nationals trapped at a hydropower project in Rasuwa were rescued today as search and emergency operations intensify across Nepal following catastrophic flash flooding, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed in an official update issued on Saturday evening. The rescued individuals, identified by the Ministry as Ripu Kumar, Chaneshwar Narzary, Kripa Shankar, and Mohammed Minhajuddin, are being transported to Kathmandu.

According to official figures released by the MEA, 88 Indian nationals have been rescued from flood-affected regions so far. However, 287 Indian nationals and 128 Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) remain unaccounted for across the impacted zones. Additionally, 120 Indian nationals successfully crossed into Nepal from China earlier today. https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2093674379075059830

India Sends Technical Team to Aid Rescue

Meanwhile, a specialised technical team sent by India conducted an on-site inspection of submerged hydropower tunnels across flood-devastated districts in Nepal to accelerate efforts to locate and extract individuals trapped underground. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu confirmed that its officials are maintaining continuous, round-the-clock coordination with Nepalese authorities to locate and assist Indian nationals affected by the severe flooding. "Today, a specialised technical team from India carried out on-site reconnaissance of hydropower tunnels in the area affected by the flash flood, which will help in facilitating early search and rescue of stranded individuals," the Embassy wrote on X. https://x.com/IndiaInNepal/status/2093676870340608095

Indian Embassy Coordinates on the Ground

As part of these outreach efforts, the Embassy's First Secretary (Commerce) Suman Shekhar visited Indian workers who were recently evacuated from the Upper Trishuli 1 Hydropower Project site. The official met directly with the rescued personnel to review their condition and gather detailed information regarding their safety, medical requirements, and overall well-being. "The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu @IndiainNepal is continuously coordinating with Nepalese authorities to search for and rescue Indian citizens affected by the sudden floods in Nepal. Today, the First Secretary (Commerce) of @IndiaInNepal met with Indian workers who were recently rescued from the Upper Trishuli 1 Hydropower Project and gathered information about their safety and well-being," the Embassy wrote. https://x.com/IndiaInNepal/status/2093684118924198147

The technical inspection of underground structures comes as part of India's targeted specialised assistance to Nepal, focusing on complex tunnel rescue operations, forensic analysis, and critical infrastructure restoration efforts following the disaster along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river corridors.

Death Toll Crosses 675, Over 2,400 Missing

The death toll from the catastrophic Rasuwa Bhote Koshi flash floods has risen to 675, with emergency teams recovering bodies and human remains across multiple downstream districts, according to the latest updates released by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). As of 6:30 PM, a total of 2,418 individuals remain missing or out of contact following the deluge. Chitwan district has recorded the highest number of fatalities, with 246 bodies retrieved, followed by Nawalparasi East with 165, Nawalparasi West with 63, Gorkha with 57, Nuwakot with 51, Dhading with 45, Tanahun with 35, and Rasuwa with 13.

Medical teams have also treated or discharged 219 injured survivors across the impacted regions.

The NDRRMA reported that the missing include 933 workers from underground hydropower projects, 589 foreign citizens, and 127 Nepalis who were travelling alongside foreign tourists. (ANI)