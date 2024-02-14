Viral Video: Woman shocks with rat-cage heels in New York, unconventional fashion sparks debate (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

    In the realm of bizarre fashion trends, a new entrant has taken the internet by storm - rat-cage heels. A video showcasing a woman confidently strutting in sky-high heels with miniature rat cages perched on the heels recently went viral on Instagram, amassing a staggering 109 million views. The short clip, posted by user Janette Ok on February 10, sparked discussions, admiration from fashion enthusiasts, and concerns over potential animal abuse.

    Also read: Bizarre! 'Dead' woman in Odisha surprises family and community waking up moments before cremation

    The video, captioned "if #ratatouille had a fashionable plot twist," introduced the world to these distinctive heels featuring actual miniature rat cages as part of the design. The unconventional fashion statement left many Instagram users shocked and prompted a lively debate on the platform.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Janette Ok (@inmyseams)

    Amidst the intrigue, a significant portion of the online community expressed concern, labeling the fashion statement as a form of "animal abuse." Users questioned the ethics behind promoting such designs, even if the rats were not real. One user remarked, "Even if they are not real, why promote to such a thing like that? I can't understand how brainless some human can be."

    The unique footwear also triggered nostalgia for some users, as one person recalled, "These remind me of shoes I saw long ago (I'm 76!) and instead of cages, they had fish bowls with goldfish in them." The unconventional design clearly left an indelible mark on social media users, creating a mix of fascination and bewilderment.

    Also read: Bengaluru: Man spotted wearing Apple Vision Pro in Indiranagar; netizens react

    According to reports from the New York Post, the rat-cage heels were crafted by the New York office of Uncommon Creative Studio with the intention of garnering attention. Nils Leonard, the Founder of the studio, explained, "As Uncommon opens our studio [in Manhattan], we wanted to play a part in one of its biggest moments, Fashion Week." He added, "There are 3 million rats and 8 million humans in NY: If New York was a shoe, it is these."

    The controversial heels, beyond their viral success, carry a charitable aspect. The nonprofit organization Mainely Rat Rescue stands to benefit financially from the auction of these peculiar boots. This unexpected turn ties the fashion statement to a cause, providing an interesting dimension to the narrative.

    The rat-cage heels have undeniably left a lasting impression on the world of fashion, sparking debates and discussions on social media. As creativity meets controversy, the unconventional footwear serves as a reminder of the boundary-pushing nature of the fashion industry, prompting reflection on the intersection of art, ethics, and the unexpected in the pursuit of attention and awareness.

