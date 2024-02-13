Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bizarre! 'Dead' woman in Odisha surprises family and community waking up moments before cremation

    A woman presumed dead in Odisha's Berhampur shocks her family and community by sitting up moments before her cremation, prompting a remarkable display of solidarity and support.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 4:35 PM IST

    (Image for representation purpose only)

    In a bizarre turn of events reminiscent of a scene from a zombie film, a woman believed to be dead shocked her family and local residents by sitting up just moments before her body was to be cremated. The incident unfolded in Odisha's Berhampur, where Bujji Aamma, aged 52 and wife of Sibaram Palo, was presumed dead due to severe burn injuries sustained in a home accident earlier in February.

    On Monday, Aamma's husband, Sibaram Palo, along with others in the locality, arranged for a hearse van from the Berhampur Municipal Corporation to transport her body to the nearby cremation ground in Bijipur. Despite showing no signs of life and not responding to attempts to wake her, Aamma was taken to the cremation ground, where preparations for her last rites were underway.

    According to eyewitnesses, including Siba Pradhan, husband of local corporator Parvati Pradhan, and K Chiranjibi, a resident who accompanied Aamma in the hearse, the funeral pyre was almost assembled when Aamma suddenly opened her eyes and responded to calls. The shocking turn of events left the gathered crowd in disbelief and fear, as they had presumed Aamma to be deceased.

    "We thought she was dead and informed others in the locality to arrange a hearse van to carry the body to the cremation ground," Sibaram was quoted as saying in a TOI report.

    Pradhan said, "We arranged the hearse of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) and with the help of the locals, her family took her to the nearby cremation ground in Bijipur."

    "Just then, Bujji opened her eyes and responded to our calls, which shocked us," Chiranjibi told the publication. "Initially, we were scared, as we had never seen such an incident, though we had heard some stories. When we confirmed she was alive, we again informed the ward corporator to send the same vehicle to take her home," he added.

    Following the realization that Aamma was alive, arrangements were made to transport her back home in the same hearse van. Despite the initial scare and confusion, the community rallied around Sibaram Palo, who was financially unable to afford the funeral expenses. Local residents came together to donate money for Aamma's cremation, demonstrating the strength of community support in times of crisis.

    Khetrabashi Sahu, the driver of the hearse, recounted the unexpected turn of events, highlighting the surreal nature of the situation. Meanwhile, a TOI report quoting a source at the crematorium emphasized the importance of death certificates for outsiders but noted that local customs allowed for the last rites to be performed without such documentation.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 4:35 PM IST
