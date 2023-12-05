Viral Video: Pakistani men mimic Wagah Border's foot-stomping ceremony at a wedding; sparks controversy

A recent viral video on X (formerly Twitter) showcases a group of individuals dressed as Pakistani army personnel engaging in the Wagah-Attari Border iconic foot-stomping routine at a wedding.

On a daily basis, an enchanting retreat ceremony unfolds at the Wagah-Attari Border, marked by disciplined army men in their immaculate uniforms and striking headgear, signaling the day's border closure. However, a recent viral video on X (formerly Twitter) took an unexpected turn, showcasing a group of individuals dressed as Pakistani army personnel engaging in the iconic foot-stomping routine at a wedding. The video, capturing this intriguing and entertaining spectacle, reveals the performers receiving payment for their spirited display.

The video, garnering over 400,000 views on X, has sparked a flurry of comments on the micro-blogging platform.

In response to the video, one user suggested, "We should also do this - Hamare yahan Shadi, Kitty Party ke orders liye jaate hain."

Another humorously proposed a post-retirement startup idea for BSF personnel, while a third playfully commented on Pakistan's economic condition, stating, "They monetized it given the state of their economy."

A fourth user humorously remarked, "There is no need to go to the Wagah border! Just get married. Or attend a wedding! Fun fun! The second option is safer."

However, there was a segment of users who perceived the video as an insult to the army.

Situated on the International Border between India and Pakistan, approximately 27 km from Amritsar in Punjab, the Attari-Wagah Joint Check Post (JCP) holds significance as a prominent tourist attraction. This is attributed to the daily Joint Retreat Parade conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers.

The retreat ceremony is a traditional practice observed when the fighting troops complete their battle, secure their weapons, and withdraw from the battlefield after sunset.