    Next in line: Following Seema Haider, another Pakistani woman arrives in India to marry Kolkata man

    Initially denied a visa by the Indian government, Khanam obtained a 45-day visa with the assistance of a social activist based in Punjab. Post the marriage rites, the couple plans to extend the visa.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

    Amid growing interest in cross-border relationships, another Pakistani woman on Tuesday (December 5) arrived in India to unite and marry a man from West Bengal. Jawaria Khanam, a resident of Karachi, Pakistan, crossed the Attari-Wagah Border in Amritsar, where she was welcomed by the family of her fiancé, Samir Khan.

    Presently, Khan's family resides in a village in Gurdaspur. Following their border crossing, both families intend to fly to Kolkata, where the couple's marriage ceremony will be conducted following Islamic customs.

    Initially denied a visa by the Indian government, Khanam obtained a 45-day visa with the assistance of a social activist based in Punjab. Post the marriage rites, the couple plans to extend the visa.

    This occurrence isn't the first cross-border union between the neighboring countries. The spotlight on such relationships intensified when Seema Haider, a Pakistani national, crossed into India via Nepal with her four children and later wedded Sachin Meena from Noida. Their relationship garnered considerable media and social media attention but also drew scrutiny from Indian investigative agencies.

    Similarly, Anju, now known as Fatima, ventured to Pakistan to marry her Facebook friend Nasrullah. However, she recently returned to India via the Wagah Border. Following interrogation by agencies, she was escorted to Amritsar airport.

    Initially refuting plans to marry and vowing to return to India upon visa expiration, the couple purportedly wedded a day after these claims surfaced, as reported by Pakistani media.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
