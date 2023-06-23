US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden used tax money to pay for prostitutes?

A whistleblower said that there were multiple examples of prostitutes that were ordered basically, and they have all the communications between that where he would pay for these prostitutes, would book them a flight where even the flight ticket showed their name.

US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has allegedly avoided paying a huge amount in taxes by writing off his erotic parties as business expenses. According to reports, Hunter Biden made payments to a prostitute and a sex club by deducting tens of thousands of dollars from his taxes.

According to reports, one whistleblower, an anonymous IRS criminal investigator, testified about Hunter underreporting his income and avoiding paying $106,000 in taxes. The House Ways and Means Committee is looking into allegations of tax evasion by Hunter in his 2018 tax return.

In an interview with the committee, a whistleblower said, "So some of the items that he deducted were personal no-show employees. He deducted payments that were made to who he called his West Coast assistant, but she was essentially a prostitute."

Another whistleblower, IRS supervisory agent Gary Shapley, highlighted how Hunter expensed flights for prostitutes to his consulting firm, Owasco PC.

In his testimony, Shapley said, "There were multiple examples of prostitutes that were ordered basically, and we have all the communications between that where he would pay for these prostitutes, would book them a flight where even the flight ticket showed their name. And then he expensed those."

The whistleblowers busted that Hunter expensed a deposit for an elite Los Angeles sex club membership by listing it as a golf membership.

"He made payments – there's an $18,000 wire that is made to one of these individuals, and on the wires, they say $8,000 in wage and $10,000 in golf – $10k golf club member deposit. And we know that that $10,000 went to pay for a sex club," the anonymous IRS investigator told Congress.

"He went to a sex club, and we’ve talked to the person that owned that sex club, and they confirmed that he was there. And the guy has to pay $10,000, and the girl – whoever is referring him there doesn’t have to pay anything. So that was deducted on the tax return," the whistleblower further said.