Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden used tax money to pay for prostitutes?

    A whistleblower said that there were multiple examples of prostitutes that were ordered basically, and they have all the communications between that where he would pay for these prostitutes, would book them a flight where even the flight ticket showed their name.

    US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden used tax money to pay for prostitutes? AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 4:45 PM IST

    US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has allegedly avoided paying a huge amount in taxes by writing off his erotic parties as business expenses. According to reports, Hunter Biden made payments to a prostitute and a sex club by deducting tens of thousands of dollars from his taxes.

    According to reports, one whistleblower, an anonymous IRS criminal investigator, testified about Hunter underreporting his income and avoiding paying $106,000 in taxes. The House Ways and Means Committee is looking into allegations of tax evasion by Hunter in his 2018 tax return.

    India, America walk shoulder to shoulder to combat terrorism, extremism: PM Modi | WATCH

    In an interview with the committee, a whistleblower said, "So some of the items that he deducted were personal no-show employees. He deducted payments that were made to who he called his West Coast assistant, but she was essentially a prostitute."

    Another whistleblower, IRS supervisory agent Gary Shapley, highlighted how Hunter expensed flights for prostitutes to his consulting firm, Owasco PC.

    In his testimony, Shapley said, "There were multiple examples of prostitutes that were ordered basically, and we have all the communications between that where he would pay for these prostitutes, would book them a flight where even the flight ticket showed their name. And then he expensed those."

    'India ready to contribute in any way to restore peace': PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine war | WATCH

    The whistleblowers busted that Hunter expensed a deposit for an elite Los Angeles sex club membership by listing it as a golf membership.

    "He made payments – there's an $18,000 wire that is made to one of these individuals, and on the wires, they say $8,000 in wage and $10,000 in golf – $10k golf club member deposit. And we know that that $10,000 went to pay for a sex club," the anonymous IRS investigator told Congress.

    "He went to a sex club, and we’ve talked to the person that owned that sex club, and they confirmed that he was there. And the guy has to pay $10,000, and the girl – whoever is referring him there doesn’t have to pay anything. So that was deducted on the tax return," the whistleblower further said.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 4:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    doomed titanic submersible explainer what is an implosion was it preventable what happens next and more snt

    Doomed Titanic submersible explainer: What is an implosion, was it preventable, what happens next and more

    US tycoon Jay Bloom turned down cheap tickets on doomed Titanic submersible; shares chilling texts with Stockton Rush snt

    US tycoon turned down cheap tickets on doomed Titanic submersible; shares chilling texts with Stockton Rush

    Indian kids celebrate Halloween American youth dance to naatu naatu PM at state dinner gcw

    Indian kids celebrate Halloween, American youth dance to ‘Naatu Naatu’: PM at State Dinner

    Explained Why India joining Artemis Accords is MASSIVE

    Explained: Why India joining Artemis Accords is MASSIVE

    US Navy believed it heard Titanic sub implosion days ago Report gcw

    US Navy believed it heard Titanic sub implosion days ago: Report

    Recent Stories

    doomed titanic submersible explainer what is an implosion was it preventable what happens next and more snt

    Doomed Titanic submersible explainer: What is an implosion, was it preventable, what happens next and more

    iPhone 13 gets MASSIVE discount on Flipkart Is the 2021 Apple smartphone worth buying gcw

    iPhone 13 gets MASSIVE discount on Flipkart; Is the 2021 Apple smartphone worth buying?

    10 most popular lies people tell every day - gps

    10 most popular lies people tell every day

    When Keerthy Suresh decided not to do any 'kissing' scenes in Tamil films vma

    When Keerthy Suresh decided not to do any 'kissing' scenes in Tamil films

    India vs West Indies 2023: Pujara, Umesh dropped; Gaikwad gets Test call-up; ODI squad also announced osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Pujara, Umesh dropped; Gaikwad gets Test call-up; ODI squad also announced

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon