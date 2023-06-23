Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India, America walk shoulder to shoulder to combat terrorism, extremism: PM Modi | WATCH

    PM Modi's US visit: Even after 15 years since the Mumbai terrorist attacks, the masterminds behind the atrocity have yet to be brought to justice. The most critical gap to combat terrorism is to address avoiding double standards and this self-defeating justification of good terrorists versus bad terrorists.

    India America walk shoulder to shoulder to combat terrorism, extremism: PM Modi AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 12:43 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (June 22) addressed a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden and emphasized the need to combat terrorism and extremism, which pose a genuine threat to democracy, the rule of law, and human rights.

    "India and America are walking shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism and extremism. We agree that concerted action is necessary to end cross-border terrorism," PM Modi said.

    Watch full video of the joint press conference here:

    'India ready to contribute in any way to restore peace': PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine war | WATCH

    This remark comes amid China's obstruction of UN proposals to designate Sajid Mir of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Tayyiba as a "global terrorist."

    Even after 15 years since the Mumbai terrorist attacks, the masterminds behind the atrocity have yet to be brought to justice. The most critical gap to combat terrorism is to address avoiding double standards and this self-defeating justification of good terrorists versus bad terrorists.

    "The two biggest democracies of the world, India and the US can contribute towards global peace, stability and prosperity. I'm sure that on the basis of these values, we can fulfil the aspirations of the world," PM Modi said.

    Democracy is in our DNA, no space for discrimination: PM Modi's response to Muslim rights in India | WATCH

    PM Modi also highlighted peace and security in the Indo-Pacific, a shared priority of both India and the US. "We are unanimous that the development and success of this region is important for the whole world," PM Modi said.

    On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 12:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi's US Visit: 'India ready to contribute in any way to restore peace': PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine war AJR

    'India ready to contribute in any way to restore peace': PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine war | WATCH

    PM Modi's US Visit: 'Democracy in our DNA, no space for discrimination' PM Modi's reply to free speech

    Democracy is in our DNA, no space for discrimination: PM Modi's response to Muslim rights in India | WATCH

    PM Modi's US Visit: Indian astronaut in International Space Station in 2024

    First Indian astronaut in International Space Station in 2024

    PM Modi's US Visit: It is raining business in Washington

    PM Modi's US Visit: It’s 'raining' business in Washington

    Air India cockpit entry case: DGCA suspends pilot's licence for 1 year; check details AJR

    Air India cockpit entry case: DGCA suspends pilot's licence for 1 year; check details

    Recent Stories

    Daily Horoscope for June 23 2023 Capricorn Sagittarius Cancer Virgo Libra Leo Aries Pisces Taurus gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 23, 2023: Good day for Gemini, Virgo; health of Scorpio may be affected

    Numerology Prediction for June 23 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 23, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    BREAKING All 5 people onboard missing Titanic submersible have sadly been lost - OceanGate snt

    BREAKING: All 5 people onboard missing Titanic submersible have sadly been lost - OceanGate

    Dudhsagar to Athirappilly: 7 must visit monsoon waterfalls in India ATG

    Dudhsagar to Athirappilly: 7 must visit monsoon waterfalls in India

    PM Modi's US Visit: 'India ready to contribute in any way to restore peace': PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine war AJR

    'India ready to contribute in any way to restore peace': PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine war | WATCH

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon