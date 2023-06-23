India, America walk shoulder to shoulder to combat terrorism, extremism: PM Modi | WATCH

PM Modi's US visit: Even after 15 years since the Mumbai terrorist attacks, the masterminds behind the atrocity have yet to be brought to justice. The most critical gap to combat terrorism is to address avoiding double standards and this self-defeating justification of good terrorists versus bad terrorists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (June 22) addressed a joint press conference with US President Joe Biden and emphasized the need to combat terrorism and extremism, which pose a genuine threat to democracy, the rule of law, and human rights.

"India and America are walking shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism and extremism. We agree that concerted action is necessary to end cross-border terrorism," PM Modi said.

This remark comes amid China's obstruction of UN proposals to designate Sajid Mir of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Tayyiba as a "global terrorist."

Even after 15 years since the Mumbai terrorist attacks, the masterminds behind the atrocity have yet to be brought to justice. The most critical gap to combat terrorism is to address avoiding double standards and this self-defeating justification of good terrorists versus bad terrorists.

"The two biggest democracies of the world, India and the US can contribute towards global peace, stability and prosperity. I'm sure that on the basis of these values, we can fulfil the aspirations of the world," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also highlighted peace and security in the Indo-Pacific, a shared priority of both India and the US. "We are unanimous that the development and success of this region is important for the whole world," PM Modi said.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House.