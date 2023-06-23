'India ready to contribute in any way to restore peace': PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine war | WATCH

PM Modi's US Visit: PM Modi was received by US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House in Washington United States. Massive crowd, including members of the Indian diaspora, were gathered on the South Lawns of the White House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (June 22) addressed a press conference organised in the White House and said that India was 'completely ready' to help Ukraine 'peace' efforts. Addressing a press conference, PM Modi said, "India has called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine conflict. We are completely ready to contribute in any way we can, to restore peace in Ukraine."

PM Modi further talked about environment and climate in India and said, "As far as India is concerned, environment and climate have an essential place in our culture and tradition. Environment is an article of faith for us. We do not believe in the exploitation of nature."

"India not only works to protect its own environment but also works for protecting the world. We are taking global initiatives for the same. India is the only G20 country in the world that kept the promise it took in Paris to protect the environment," PM Modi said.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House who is on an official state visit for three days, and said that he is "honoured" to host him. The US President also said that he will discuss the issue of human rights with PM Modi during their bilateral talks.

PM Modi also recalled his earlier visit to the country and said it is the first time that the doors of the White House have been opened for Indian-Americans in such large numbers.

"About three decades ago, I came to America as a common man. At that time, I had seen the White House from the outside," PM Modi said in his welcome address at the White House.

After the address, PM Modi and US President Joe Biden headed for bilateral talks at the White House's Oval Office. Prior to PM Modi, Biden made his speech in which he hailed India-US ties as the "most defining relationships" of the century.