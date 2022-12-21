Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US condemns Taliban's decision of barring women from university education in Afghanistan; check details

    A letter, confirmed by a spokesperson for the higher education ministry, instructed Afghan public and private universities to suspend access to female students immediately, in accordance with a Cabinet decision.

    US condemns Taliban's decision of barring women from university education in Afghanistan; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 21, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

    The Taliban's higher education ministry on Tuesday (December 20) ordered an indefinite ban on university education for women in Afghanistan in the latest edict cracking down on women's rights and freedoms, drawing strong international condemnation.

    The announcement came as the United Nations Security Council met in New York and the US State Department announced the release of two Americans detained by the Taliban.

    Also read: Pakistan: Imran Khan's alleged 'sex call' goes viral; PTI calls it 'fake'

    The Taliban have widely implemented their strict interpretation of Islamic law since seizing control of the country last year despite promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women and minorities.

    Taliban banned girls from middle school and high school, restricted women from most employment, and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women were also banned from parks and gyms and prevented from travelling without a male relative.

    A letter, confirmed by a spokesperson for the higher education ministry, instructed Afghan public and private universities to suspend access to female students immediately, in accordance with a Cabinet decision.

    Also read: First photos of new UK currency notes with King Charles's portrait revealed by Bank of England

    Reacting to this, the United States strongly condemned the Taliban's "indefensible decision" with Secretary of State Antony Blinken warning that this decision will come with "consequences" for the hardline Islamist regime in Afghanistan.

    "The US condemns in the strongest terms the Taliban's indefensible decision to ban women from universities, keep secondary schools closed to girls, and continue to impose other restrictions on the ability of women and girls in Afghanistan to exercise their human rights and fundamental freedoms," Blinken said.

    The ban comes barely three months after scores of female students took university entrance exams across the country.

    "Education is a human right. It is also essential to Afghanistan's economic growth and stability. The Taliban cannot expect to be a legitimate member of the international community until they respect the rights of all in Afghanistan. This decision will come with consequences for the Taliban," Blinken warned.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2022, 10:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Imran Khan's alleged 'sex call' goes viral; PTI calls it 'fake' - adt

    Pakistan: Imran Khan's alleged 'sex call' goes viral; PTI calls it 'fake'

    First photos of new UK currency notes with King Charles III s portrait revealed by Bank of England gcw

    First photos of new UK currency notes with King Charles's portrait revealed by Bank of England

    China witnesses overloaded hospitals crematoriums overburdened as COVID surges across nation gcw

    China witnesses overloaded hospitals, crematoriums overburdened as COVID surges across nation

    TikTok banned in several US states over spying fears, app calls it 'unfounded falsehoods' AJR

    TikTok banned in several US states over spying fears, app calls it 'unfounded falsehoods'

    US Capitol Riot panel recommends criminal charges against Donald Trump; know what laws he broke - adt

    US Capitol Riot panel recommends criminal charges against Trump; know what laws he broke

    Recent Stories

    Imran Khan's alleged 'sex call' goes viral; PTI calls it 'fake' - adt

    Pakistan: Imran Khan's alleged 'sex call' goes viral; PTI calls it 'fake'

    Shah Rukh Khan inspiring comment on Suhana Khan's recent Instagram post will make you smile-read it RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan's inspiring comment on Suhana Khan's recent Instagram post will make you smile-read it

    Elon Musk confirms he will step down as Twitter CEO after finding replacement - adt

    Elon Musk confirms he will step down as Twitter CEO, but after finding replacement

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham to premiere at Cannes 2023? Here's what we know RBA

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham to premiere at Cannes 2023? Here's what we know

    pro-wrestling Here is how much Mandy Rose earned on FanTime after being released by WWE-ayh

    Here's how much Mandy Rose earned on FanTime after being released by WWE

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon