US condemns Taliban's decision of barring women from university education in Afghanistan; check details

A letter, confirmed by a spokesperson for the higher education ministry, instructed Afghan public and private universities to suspend access to female students immediately, in accordance with a Cabinet decision.

The Taliban's higher education ministry on Tuesday (December 20) ordered an indefinite ban on university education for women in Afghanistan in the latest edict cracking down on women's rights and freedoms, drawing strong international condemnation.

The announcement came as the United Nations Security Council met in New York and the US State Department announced the release of two Americans detained by the Taliban.

The Taliban have widely implemented their strict interpretation of Islamic law since seizing control of the country last year despite promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women and minorities.

Taliban banned girls from middle school and high school, restricted women from most employment, and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women were also banned from parks and gyms and prevented from travelling without a male relative.

Reacting to this, the United States strongly condemned the Taliban's "indefensible decision" with Secretary of State Antony Blinken warning that this decision will come with "consequences" for the hardline Islamist regime in Afghanistan.

"The US condemns in the strongest terms the Taliban's indefensible decision to ban women from universities, keep secondary schools closed to girls, and continue to impose other restrictions on the ability of women and girls in Afghanistan to exercise their human rights and fundamental freedoms," Blinken said.

The ban comes barely three months after scores of female students took university entrance exams across the country.

"Education is a human right. It is also essential to Afghanistan's economic growth and stability. The Taliban cannot expect to be a legitimate member of the international community until they respect the rights of all in Afghanistan. This decision will come with consequences for the Taliban," Blinken warned.