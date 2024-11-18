Tata Motors rolls out discounts of up to Rs 1 Lakh on Tiago; Check

Tata Motors has announced discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on its Tiago car, attracting car enthusiasts eager to take advantage of the offer.

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 18, 2024, 1:52 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 1:52 PM IST

Tiago

Tata Tiago: Tata Motors has decided to significantly reduce the price of its popular hatchback car, the Tata Tiago, in November 2024. Under this reduction, the price of the Tiago will decrease by more than Rs 1 lakh. This news will be very useful for customers who want to buy an economical and good car.

article_image2

Tiago

New Price

The new prices now start at Rs 5.59 lakh. Earlier its starting price was Rs 6.59 lakh. Thus, customers will now save more than Rs 1 lakh. This reduction makes the Tata Tiago an even more attractive option, especially for first-time car buyers.

article_image3

Tiago

Tiago Features

The Tata Tiago is an excellent hatchback car, known for its stylish design and excellent features. It has a 1.2-liter petrol engine that produces 86 bhp of power and 113 Nm of torque. Apart from this, 5-speed manual and automatic transmission options are also available.

article_image4

Tiago

Luxurious Interior and Technological Features

The interiors of the Tiago are also very attractive. It includes smartphone connectivity, touchscreen infotainment system, and many modern features. Apart from this, it also has comfortable seats and ample space. This makes it a great choice for families.

article_image5

Tiago

Safety Features

The Tata Tiago is not far behind in terms of safety. It has dual airbags, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), reverse parking sensors, and other safety technologies that ensure passenger safety.

Latest Videos
