Realme 13 Pro to Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Top 5 camera smartphones under Rs 30,000 you can buy

Discover the top camera phones under Rs 30,000, featuring models from Vivo, Realme, Motorola, and OnePlus. These smartphones offer impressive camera setups, powerful processors, and stunning displays, making them ideal for photography enthusiasts.

Although many smartphones are below the Rs 30,000 price range, not all of them offer the greatest camera setup. To address the dilemma, we have put together a list of the best camera phones available in this price range, with models from well-known smartphone manufacturers like Vivo, OnePlus, Realme, Motorola, and more.



Vivo T3 Ultra

1. Vivo T3 Ultra Vivo T3 Ultra 5G features a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display. The MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, together with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, powers the Vivo T3 Ultra's internal components. According to Vivo, the gadget boasts an outstanding Antutu benchmark score of more than 1.6 million. It has a 5500mAh battery that can be charged at 80W rapid rate. The Vivo T3 Ultra has a dual-camera configuration on the back, which consists of an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP Sony IMX921 main sensor with optical image stabilization. The phone's 50MP front-facing camera is useful for taking selfies and making video calls. Vivo's renowned "Aura Ring Light" is also included for better photos in low light.

2. Realme 13 Pro The 6.7-inch AMOLED display on the Realme 13 Pro has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2000 nits. To guarantee fluid performance, particularly during demanding gaming sessions, they are equipped with a 9-layer 3D VC Cooling System in addition to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G CPU.



The Realme 13 Pro 5G has two cameras: an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary sensor. To enhance the photographic experience, it has sophisticated AI functions including AI Pure Bokeh, AI Natural Skin Tone, AI Ultra Clarity, and AI Group Photo.

3. Motorola Edge 50 Pro The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, which has an Adreno 720 GPU to handle graphics-intensive activities, powers the Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G. Its 8 GB of RAM ensures improved performance and seamless multitasking. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch FHD+ P-OLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, and a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. The gadget has a 50 MP + 13 MP + 10 MP triple-camera configuration on the back for shooting, and a 50 MP front camera for taking beautiful selfies. The phone's 4500 mAh battery allows for Turbo Power Charging, and it has a USB Type-C connection for quick charging and data transmission.

4. OnePlus Nord 4 The 6.74-inch AMOLED screen of the OnePlus Nord 4 has a resolution of 2772 × 1240 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a maximum brightness of 2,150 nits. It has an alert slider, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, a USB 2.0 port, and an IP65 rating for water and splash resistance. The Nord 4 is built for high-performance jobs and is equipped with an Adreno 732 GPU and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 CPU. It has a storage capacity of 128GB UFS 3.1 or 256GB UFS 4.0 and 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The Nord 4's cameras include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a field of view of 112 degrees and a 50MP Sony LYTIA main sensor with OIS and EIS. For video calls and selfies, the front camera has a 16MP sensor. The front and ultra-wide-angle cameras can capture up to 1080p video at 30 frames per second, while the main sensor can shoot 4K video at 60 frames per second.

5. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion With a 32MP selfie camera on the front and a 50MP main and 13MP ultrawide camera, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion has a dual camera configuration. The phone is renowned for its distinctive appearance and competitive features. From its initial price of Rs 39,999, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion 5G (Marshmallow Blue, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) is currently on sale for Rs 26,898.

