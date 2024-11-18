Entertainment

Pushpa 2: 8 Epic dialogues that will ignite theaters

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' trailer is full of explosive dialogues and action. A look at 8 impactful dialogues from the film...

Pushpa 2: Dialogue No. 1

Who is this man...who cares neither for money...nor fears power...He must have been deeply hurt.

Pushpa 2: Dialogue No. 2

Pushpa...a short name...but a big impact.

Pushpa 2: Dialogue No. 3

Pushpa is not just a name...Pushpa means brand.

Pushpa 2: Dialogue No. 4

Srivalli is my wife...When a husband listens to his wife...He will show the whole world.

Pushpa 2: Dialogue No. 5

There will be a party Pushpa...a real party.

Pushpa 2: Dialogue No. 6

Whether it's a small amount or a large amount...whether it's in the sky or across the seven seas...Pushpa's principle...is to get what's his.

Pushpa 2: Dialogue No. 7

Do you think Pushpa is a national player?...He's international.

Pushpa 2: Dialogue No. 8

Did you think Pushpa's name meant flower?...Fire?...Not fire...Wildfire.

