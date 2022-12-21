Pakistan: Imran Khan's alleged 'sex call' goes viral; PTI calls it 'fake'

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Imran Khan's party, has said that the audio clips are fake and accused the government of using fake videos and audio, adding another attempt to assassinate Khan's reputation.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has landed in a new controversy over a leaked audio clip allegedly of his private conversations with a woman.

The Pakistani journalist Syed Ali Haider shared the audio clip on his YouTube channel, which shocked the entire nation months before the general election. According to reports, the audio emerged from the Pakistan Prime Minister's Office.

The viral clips are the latest in a series of allegedly leaked talks attributed to Imran Khan after he lost power earlier this year.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Imran Khan's party, has said that the audio clips are fake and accused the government of using fake videos and audio, adding another attempt to assassinate Imran Khan's reputation. "Political opponents of the PTI chairman can't think beyond creating fake audios and films," PTI leader Arslan Khalid reportedly said.

In the audio recording, allegedly of a call between the politician and a woman, a man is heard making improper remarks while pressing on a rendezvous.

The man, apparently the former Pakistan PM, asks the woman to meet him, but she is reluctant and says she is 'sore.'

They agree to meet the next day; however, the man says he will confirm the arrangement as his family is visiting. "I'll see what I can do as my family and children are arriving. I'll try to reschedule their visit. I'll let you know tomorrow," says what appears to be the PTI chief's voice.

It is yet to be proved that the voice in the clips is of Imran Khan, but the former Pakistan Prime Minister is being slammed on the web.

A South Asia journalist, Naila Inayat, tweeted, "In an alleged sex call leak, Imran Khan has become Emraan Hashmi."

Also Read: Leaked audio proves Imran Khan wanted to sell expensive watches; wife called dealer: Report

Also Read: Imran Khan 'sold' gold medal received from India during cricketing years, claims Pak Defence Minister

Also Read: 'Baseless and irresponsible': Pakistan Army on Imran Khan's allegations