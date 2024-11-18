Gujarat: Zomato female delivery agent rides bike with toddler tucked to her belly, earns online praise (WATCH)

A woman in Gujarat's Rajkot was spotted with her toddler riding on a bike making Zomato food deliveries. The video has created a buzz in the internet, with people applauding the woman for her determination.

A heartwarming tale from Rajkot, Gujarat, recently captured the public's attention, shedding light on the extraordinary resilience of a female Zomato delivery agent who balances her job with the responsibilities of motherhood.

A viral video shared by Instagram content creator @vishvid revealed a young woman navigating the city streets with a Zomato delivery box on her bike, her child sitting in front of her, has sparked widespread admiration.

Her story

Besides delivering food, the woman is also pursuing a hotel management course. Her journey into the workforce was filled with obstacles. Many employers turned her away, citing her responsibilities as a mother. Undeterred, she took matters into her own hands. “I tried to look for jobs at many places, but they rejected me because I have a kid. Then I thought, I have a bike, so why can't I bring my child to work?” she shared.

Reflecting on her experience as a delivery partner, she remarked, "Initially, there were difficulties, but that's true for any job you start. Now, I don't find it challenging."

Internet reacts

Though many users only appreciated the woman for her zeal, others pointed out the safety of the mother-son duo as none of them was wearing a helmet. They requested the woman to wear the safety guard, and continue to work with full determination.

A user wrote, "Please use helmet." Another commented, "Inspiring."

