Two World War II planes collide mid-air during US airshow in Texas, 6 feared dead

Two World War II-era planes collided midair at a Second World War commemorative airshow in Texas’ Dallas, killing at least six people on Saturday. Six people, all crew members, are feared dead in the collision, reports said. The planes - one of them a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress - were taking part in a commemorative air show near Dallas.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced in a statement that a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra fighter collided and crashed during the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport around 1:20 p.m. CST (1820 GMT).

On social media, images of the collision were widely shared along with people's condolences for the tragedy. Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched investigations, with the latter taking the lead and providing updates, officials said.

Veterans Day, which occurred on Friday, was the occasion of the three-day celebration, which drew between 4,000 and 6,000 thousand spectators. During World War II, the B-17 bomber was crucial to the victory of the air campaign against Germany. The second aircraft was a P-63 Kingcobra, a fighter deployed in the same conflict but exclusively by the Soviet Air Force.