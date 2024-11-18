IUML holds talks with Latin Church to resolve Munambam land dispute, Kerala CM to be informed about proposal

The Muslim League initiated a consensus-building effort regarding the Munambam land dispute. Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil stated that the League leaders expressed solidarity with the Munambam protestors.

Kochi: The Indian Union Muslim League has taken steps to build consensus over the ongoing Munambam land dispute, with key leaders holding talks aimed at resolving the issue. A meeting was convened between Muslim League State President Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, PK Kunhalikutty, and other League leaders, and Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil. Representatives of the Munambam protest committee also participated in the discussion.

The meeting culminated in a positive outcome, with both the IUML and the Latin Church agreeing on a proposal to resolve the dispute. It was also decided that the Chief Minister would be informed about the consensus reached during the talks.

Following the discussions, Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal described the meeting as amicable and constructive, emphasizing the importance of resolving the Munambam issue as quickly as possible.

Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil expressed his satisfaction with the IUML's solidarity in support of the Munambam protest, calling the issue a "humanitarian concern." He stressed the need to protect religious harmony and expressed pride in the unity shown by all parties involved.

PK Kunhalikutty, All India General Secretary of the Muslim League, noted that the discussions were held in a cordial atmosphere. He reaffirmed the League’s position that the Munambam issue should be resolved amicably. He also mentioned the Farooq College Committee’s stance on the matter, supporting a peaceful resolution. The meeting took place at the Varaappuzha Bishop's House.

Earlier, PK Kunhalikutty had warned that if the government failed to intervene and facilitate an amicable resolution, the Muslim League would take proactive steps. He also pointed out that everyone agreed that the residents of Munambam should not be evicted. Kunhalikutty criticized attempts to create communal division by falsely implicating the Muslim community in the issue. He concluded by stating that the delay in government action would come at a significant cost.

