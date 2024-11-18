BIG update on DA hike: West Bengal releases crucial notification for employees

Big news is coming regarding the payment of pending DA for state government employees. Amidst the festive season, news over DA (Dearness Allowance) increase has come to the fore. The state was excluded from that list. Now a new update has been received.

Amidst the festive season, news over DA (Dearness Allowance) has come to the fore. First, the Center increased the dearness allowance of central government employees receiving salary under the Seventh Pay Commission. After that, several other states announced DA increases.

Recently, the West Bengal government increased the DA of state government employees receiving salary under the Fifth and Sixth Pay Commission. Now big news is coming regarding the payment of pending DA for those government employees.

The Finance Department has issued new guidelines regarding DA (Dearness Allowance). The government has announced that DA (DA) will be paid to state government employees at an increased rate from July 1.

Reports say that they will get DA in cash at the new rate from this November. Meanwhile, the pending DA money from July to October will be deposited in the employee provident fund.

Recently, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Finance Department issued guidelines for giving DA (Dearness Allowance) at a new rate.

It has been said there that the dearness allowance of state government employees receiving salary under the Fifth Pay Commission will be increased by 12%. So far they were getting DA at the rate of 443%. Now they will get 455%.

At the same time, the government has also increased the dearness allowance of state government employees receiving salary under the Sixth Pay Commission.

Their DA has been increased by 7%. Earlier, they used to get dearness allowance at the rate of 239%, but from now on, these state government employees will get DA at the rate of 246%.

Although the new increased rate of dearness allowance is effective from July 1, the concerned government employees of Uttar Pradesh will not get the arrears of the last 4 months in cash. Rather, that money will be deposited in their employee provident fund. From November, the state government employees will get dearness allowance in cash at an increased rate.

