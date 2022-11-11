It's productive and very practical: US on Modi-Biden ties ahead of G-20 summit

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "I would point out that PM Modi has already been to the White House since President Biden took office, and the two have had the opportunity to meet in person multiple times and talk on the phone and video multiple times," said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden share common interests.

    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

    US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a productive and very practical relationship, according to the US national security advisor, ahead of the two leaders bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

    While taking to the media, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, "I would point out that Prime Minister Modi has already visited the White House since President Biden took office, and the two of them have had the opportunity to meet in person multiple times, and talk by phone and on video, multiple times."

    He stated that the two leaders share common interests on several critical issues and have collaborated to strengthen the US-India partnership.

    According to Sullivan, when you add it all up, it's a productive, very practical relationship.

    President Biden said he is looking forward to seeing Prime Minister Modi at the G20 this year as we look ahead to the coming year.

    Next year, India will hold the G20 presidency, and there's a possibility of a US presidential visit to the country.

    President Biden will undoubtedly attend the G20 summit. Sullivan continued, I don't have anything to announce about previous visits to India or the White House.

    (With inputs from PTI)

