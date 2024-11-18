Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol in US custody: India gears up for extradition request

Anmol, who has been on the radar of Indian authorities for his alleged crimes, is also wanted for his role in a shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai. In the case, the Bishnoi brothers were named as wanted accused.

Notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother, Anmol Bishnoi, has been arrested in California, United States, reports said. The arrest marks a significant development in the ongoing efforts to arrest members of the Bishnoi gang, which is linked to a series of high-profile criminal activities across India.

The arrest follows the recent communication from US authorities informing Indian law enforcement about Anmol Bishnoi's presence in their country. In response, the Mumbai police sent a proposal for his extradition. Anmol Bishnoi has been a key figure in several serious criminal cases, including his involvement in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique.

Anmol, who has been on the radar of Indian authorities for his alleged crimes, is also wanted for his role in a shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai. In the case, the Bishnoi brothers were named as wanted accused. The shooting, which took place in April 2024, was claimed by Anmol, leading to a lookout circular being issued against him.

Anmol is also implicated in the murder of Baba Siddique, a high-profile killing carried out by three gunmen on October 12, 2024, near his son's office in Mumbai. Investigations by the Mumbai Crime Branch have revealed that after Siddique's murder, the Bishnoi gang was allegedly planning to target a prominent leader from Pune, further intensifying the gang's criminal activities.

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to Anmol's capture. He is named in two separate NIA cases filed in 2022, related to organized crime and terror activities. In response to his arrest, the Mumbai Crime Branch has moved the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court, initiating the process to extradite him from the US.

