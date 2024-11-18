64 days of NO sunrise! Why Alaska's Utqiagvik will endure darkness literally till Trump's White House return

On November 18, nearly 5,000 residents Utqiagvik, Alaska will witness their last sunrise until late January, as the region enters its annual polar night, when the sun remains below the horizon for 64 consecutive days.

First Published Nov 18, 2024, 5:16 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 18, 2024, 5:16 PM IST

As the United States prepares for a political shift under Donald Trump's recent election victory, the town of Utqiagvik, Alaska, is preparing for a much darker phenomenon—literally. On November 18, nearly 5,000 residents of this Arctic town will witness their last sunrise until late January, as the region enters its annual polar night, when the sun remains below the horizon for 64 consecutive days.

Utqiagvik, formerly known as Barrow, sits on Alaska's North Slope along the icy expanse of the Arctic Ocean, at latitude of 71.17 degrees North, some 330 miles above the Arctic Circle. This geographic extreme plunges the town into weeks of unbroken darkness each winter, a phenomenon caused by the Earth's axial tilt of 23.5 degrees.

What causes polar night

The polar night occurs because the Earth's tilt positions certain areas, like the Arctic Circle, away from the sun during specific times of the year. As a result, sunlight fails to reach these northern latitudes. Interestingly, the polar night is mirrored by its sunny counterpart—the midnight sun—when the region is tilted toward the sun, basking in 24-hour daylight for months during summer.

"This natural phenomenon is both a challenge and a marvel," noted the Washington Post, explaining how the interplay between Earth’s axial tilt and its orbit around the sun creates such extremes. 

Trump's victory in US elections

Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election adds a symbolic layer to this celestial phenomenon. As the nation transitions into a new political era, many Americans liken the timing of Utqiagvik's polar night to a metaphorical darkness and the hope of brighter days. Trump, who previously served as the 45th president, returns to the political spotlight, promising to reignite his vision for "America First" policies.

Under his leadership, discussions about energy independence, including Arctic oil drilling, could gain renewed momentum—an issue that directly impacts towns like Utqiagvik, nestled near potential oil reserves.

