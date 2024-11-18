Brewing trouble: Side effects of regularly drinking black coffee

Health
Do you regularly drink black coffee? Then you should know about its potential side effects.
Some prefer black coffee over black tea. However, experts say that excessive consumption of black coffee can cause certain health problems.
A study published in the Nutrients journal states that excessive black coffee consumption can lead to various digestive problems.
The caffeine content in coffee can cause a temporary increase in blood pressure.
Studies show that regular consumption of black coffee can cause sleep deprivation.
Regular coffee consumption can lead to frequent urination.
Excessive consumption of black coffee can affect bone health.
The caffeine in black coffee can increase anxiety.
The body needs 200-400 milligrams of caffeine per day. Excessive caffeine can cause various health problems.