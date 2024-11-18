Health

Brewing trouble: Side effects of regularly drinking black coffee

Do you regularly drink black coffee? Then you should know about its potential side effects.

Avoid excessive black coffee

Some prefer black coffee over black tea. However, experts say that excessive consumption of black coffee can cause certain health problems.

Digestive issues

A study published in the Nutrients journal states that excessive black coffee consumption can lead to various digestive problems.

Blood pressure

The caffeine content in coffee can cause a temporary increase in blood pressure.

Sleep deprivation

Studies show that regular consumption of black coffee can cause sleep deprivation.

Frequent urination

Regular coffee consumption can lead to frequent urination.

Bone health

Excessive consumption of black coffee can affect bone health.

Anxiety

The caffeine in black coffee can increase anxiety.

The body needs 200-400 milligrams of caffeine per day. Excessive caffeine can cause various health problems.

