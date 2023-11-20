Turkish cargo ship with over a dozen onboard sinks in Black Sea, one body recovered amid severe storm

While eleven crew members remain missing, severe weather conditions hampered the search-and-rescue efforts. However, as weather conditions eased, rescuers discovered the ship's cook on Monday, according to Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu.

Amid severe storms battering Turkey's Black Sea coast, rescuers recovered the body of a crew member from a sunken cargo ship, the Kafkametler. The vessel, sailing towards the port of Izmir, collided with a breakwater near Eregli town, approximately 200 kilometers east of Istanbul, resulting in its sinking.

While eleven crew members remain missing, severe weather conditions hampered the search-and-rescue efforts. However, as weather conditions eased, rescuers discovered the ship's cook on Monday, according to Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu.

The severe storms across northwestern Turkey wreaked havoc, causing substantial damage and disruptions. Another cargo ship, the Cameroon-flagged Pallada, encountered rough seas, breaking into two after grounding in 16-foot waves near Eregli. Fortunately, all 13 crew members were successfully rescued by the Maritime General Directorate.

Additionally, rising water levels due to the storms prompted the evacuation of Eregli's prison, relocating inmates to nearby facilities, as confirmed by Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc.

In southeastern Turkey, heavy rains led to fatal consequences as floodwaters claimed the lives of four individuals in Diyarbakir and Batman provinces. Tragically, a mother and her two children were among the victims, while a third child remains missing. The floods also left around 50 people injured in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria faced its own challenges with gale-force winds, heavy rain, and snow claiming two lives and causing disruptions in power supply. The situation prompted authorities to declare a state of emergency in Varna, a city situated along the Black Sea.