    SFJ declares $10,000 reward for World Cup field intruder; controversy escalates

    Pannu's use of provocative videos and threats is not unprecedented. Earlier instances include his warnings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October, urging him to learn from the Israel-Palestine war.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

    The recent Cricket World Cup final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed an unexpected security breach. An Australian citizen, WEN Johnson, managed to approach Indian cricketer Virat Kohli on the field during India's batting phase, sporting a 'Free Palestine' T-shirt, which led to an FIR filed against him at Chandkheda police station.

    Amidst the controversy, the banned Khalistani terrorist organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) intervened, announcing a remarkable $10,000 reward for Johnson. Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, SFJ's head, justified the reward by aligning Johnson's actions with India's perceived stance on Gaza and Palestine.

    Pannu's support extended to vocalized slogans endorsing Khalistan and Palestine, amplifying the controversial backdrop of this incident.

    Recurring threats and prior incidents:

    Pannu's use of provocative videos and threats is not unprecedented. Earlier instances include his warnings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October, urging him to learn from the Israel-Palestine war.

    These provocative remarks have led to FIRs, including one for promoting enmity ahead of the India-Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 match. Pannu's consistent inflammatory rhetoric has stirred tensions, prompting scrutiny of SFJ's actions and their impact on global events.

