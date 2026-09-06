Tucker Budzyn, the beloved internet-famous golden retriever, has died at 8 after a sudden infection linked to lymphoma treatment. His pet parent Courtney Budzyn shared the heartbreaking news, paying an emotional tribute to her beloved companion.

Tucker Budzyn, the golden retriever who won millions of hearts online with his adorable and entertaining videos, has died at the age of eight.

Tucker’s pet parent, Courtney Budzyn, shared the devastating news on social media, revealing that her beloved dog passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday. His death came only around two weeks after he was diagnosed with lymphoma.

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According to Courtney, Tucker had been responding well to treatment and appeared to be improving. However, doctors later discovered that the cancer had affected his intestines. As the chemotherapy began working and Tucker entered remission, the treatment left a hole in the area where the cancer had been. This resulted in a serious infection that developed rapidly.

Courtney said Tucker’s condition deteriorated suddenly. She rushed him to the hospital, where he was given antibiotics and fluids, but his health continued to worsen. Despite every effort to save him, his temperature kept rising and there was no sign of improvement. The family eventually had to make the heartbreaking decision to let him go.

Tucker’s cancer diagnosis

Courtney had announced Tucker’s lymphoma diagnosis on August 30, saying that his treatment had already begun. He was undergoing the CHOP chemotherapy protocol alongside herbal therapies under the supervision of a veterinary oncologist. Within a week, Tucker was reportedly showing enough improvement to be considered in partial remission.

Even after his diagnosis, Tucker continued enjoying his favourite activities. Courtney said he was still swimming, taking walks, visiting parks and spending time doing the things he loved, although he appeared slightly less energetic than usual.

Born in 2018, Tucker was adopted as a puppy by Courtney and Mike Budzyn in Michigan. He soon became a social media sensation, with his humorous expressions, playful antics and heartwarming videos attracting millions of followers across platforms including YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

In an emotional tribute, Courtney described Tucker as far more than a pet, saying that he had been an important part of her life and had even helped save her.

She also thanked Tucker’s enormous online community for supporting them throughout his journey, acknowledging that the dog had changed her life and brought countless people together through his videos.

Tucker’s sudden passing has left his family and fans mourning the loss of a dog who became one of the internet’s most recognisable and loved golden retrievers.