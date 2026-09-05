A Saudi man has been executed in Hail province for the brutal murder of his wife and daughter. The man, Mamdooh bin Dahir Al Shammari, had planned the attack and used a sharp weapon. His death sentence was carried out after the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court confirmed the initial verdict.

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry has announced that a Saudi citizen was executed for the horrific murder of his wife and daughter. The execution took place on Saturday in the Hail province.

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The man, Mamdooh bin Dahir bin Ghareeb Al Hamli Al Shammari, broke into the bedrooms of his wife, Maryam bint Saad bin Zaid Al Shammari, and their daughter, Gala. He then killed them using a sharp weapon.

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Security officials arrested the man right after the incident. During questioning and the legal proceedings that followed, the court found him guilty. It was confirmed that he had carefully planned the murder of his wife and daughter. Keeping the serious nature of the crime in mind, the court sentenced him to death. This verdict was upheld by both the Court of Appeal and the country's Supreme Court, making it final. A royal order was then issued to carry out the sentence.