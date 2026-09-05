The death toll in Nepal's floods and landslides is 1,331, with ~5,000 missing. A Chinese national and a Nepali woman were rescued. India, South Korea are assisting in massive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.

Death Toll Revised, Rescue Operations Continue

The death toll in the devastating floods and landslides in Nepal has been revised to 1,331, as search and rescue operations continued on Saturday, with a Chinese national safely rescued from an audit tunnel of the Upper Trishuli 1 Hydropower Project and a 64-year-old woman rescued from Betrawati in Nuwakot.

According to the latest update issued by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) at 6 PM, the number of human casualties stood at 1,331, compared with 1,344 in its noon update. रसुवा बाढी; खोज, उद्धार तथा राहत अपडेट (२०८३ भदौ २० गते, साँझ ६:०० बजे) Rasuwa Flood: Search, Rescue and Relief Update- (5 September 2026, 6:00 PM) @moha_nepal pic.twitter.com/6bYoEKMgxt — NDRRMA (@NDRRMA_Nepal) September 5, 2026

Casualty Figures by District

The number of bodies recovered in Rasuwa decreased from 160 to 156, while recoveries increased in Nuwakot from 192 to 195 and in Gorkha from 73 to 74. Bodies recovered in Nawalparasi West declined from 230 to 219, while the figures for Dhading, Tanahun, Nawalparasi East and Chitwan remained unchanged. The number of bodies handed over to families increased from 96 at noon to 98 by 6 PM.

Over 5,000 People Missing

The latest update said around 5,000 people are still missing. Of these, around 1,967 were reported missing by the District Administration Office in Rasuwa and around 2,340 by the DAO in Nuwakot. Around 100 security personnel and government officials and 589 foreign nationals are also listed among those missing. A total of 13,101 people have been rescued so far, including 304 foreigners.

Details of Recent Rescues

The Chinese national was safely rescued from Audit Tunnel No 4 of the Upper Trishuli 1 Hydropower Project, while a 64-year-old woman from Betrawati, Bidur Municipality-10, was also safely rescued. Earlier, the NDRRMA said in a post on X, "Nuwakot Vidur-10: One woman successfully rescued from Betrawati." Nepal Police Headquarters also highlighted the rescue, stating, "... A joint team of Nepal Police, Armed Police Force Nepal, and Nepali Army successfully rescued one woman from Betrawati 10, Vidur, Nuwakot District." The woman was identified as 64-year-old Chandrika Shrestha by the Prime Minister's Office of Nepal.

The Chinese national rescued by the Nepali Army from flood-affected Rasuwa district was brought to Kathmandu by helicopter. Both the Chinese national and the Nepali woman, rescued from flood-affected areas, were airlifted to the military hospital to receive treatment.

International and National Relief Operations

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu released a video showing ongoing rescue operations inside the Chilime Tunnel, where an Indian rescue team is working in close coordination with the Nepali Army.

Indian Teams Assist in Chilime Tunnel Rescue

In a post on X, the embassy said, "Take a look at the ongoing rescue operations being carried out by the Indian rescue team in close coordination with the Nepali Army, inside the Chilime Tunnel. The joint team India-Nepal continues their work despite challenges posed by heavy debris, water and mud." Take a look at the ongoing rescue operations being carried out by the Indian rescue team in close coordination with the Nepali Army, inside the Chilime Tunnel. The joint team 🇮🇳 🇳🇵continues their work despite challenges posed by heavy debris, water and mud. ⬇️ 🇮🇳🤝🇳🇵@meaindia… pic.twitter.com/FNlP5QfHEG — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) September 5, 2026

Earlier in a post on X, Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava said, "The India & Nepal rescue team continue to remove heavy debris, water & mud, which in the interior has reached close to the roof of the Chilime tunnel." He said work was also underway to construct an access road from nearby Syafrubesi to the tunnel portal to facilitate the rescue operation. He further elaborated that, given the "difficult terrain" and "narrow valley", heavy helicopter usage is not possible. "This would allow heavy machinery to be taken deep in the tunnel. In parallel work is also underway to make access road from nearby Syafrubesi to the tunnel portal. Given the difficult terrain & narrow valley heavy helicopter usage is not possible. Access road would allow an excavator to be brought to the site and assist rescue operations," Srivastava said.

The Indian forensic team, working through two laboratories in Kathmandu, also helped accelerate the extraction of DNA samples, along with their analysis and finalisation of profiles, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. India continues to assist Nepal in the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in the country.

South Korea Offers Cooperation

Meanwhile, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun arrived in Kathmandu on a three-day visit to discuss cooperation and assistance in the search for South Korean citizens missing following the devastating Bhotekoshi floods and landslides.

Nepalese Army Leads HADR Operations

Separately, a Bailey bridge is being built in Devighat to restore connectivity affected by the August 26 floods. Amid catastrophic flash floods, the Nepalese Army and international teams are mounting massive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations to reach isolated communities in the Himalayan nation. In Nuwakot district, military engineering units are constructing a rope bridge over the swollen Tadi River to restore ground connectivity to areas cut off from the national road network. Concurrently, air operations are working around the clock under hazardous conditions to deliver aid and rescue stranded residents.

Mobilisation of Personnel and Resources

The latest NDRRMA update said the Nepali Army had conducted 973 helicopter flights so far, including 92 flights on Saturday, while private-sector operators had conducted 129 flights from Kathmandu.

A total of 21,465 security personnel have been mobilised for the rescue operation, including 9,287 from the Nepali Army, 7,975 from Nepal Police and 4,203 from the Armed Police Force.

The NDRRMA said 3,982 people are currently staying in 41 holding centres across Rasuwa, Kathmandu, Nuwakot and Dhading. It also said 83 trucks and 38 SUV vehicles carrying food and relief materials had been dispatched to affected areas, while relief supplies were delivered through nine helicopter flights. (ANI)