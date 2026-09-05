South Africa's Consul General Gideon Labane said India-SA ties will strengthen, citing a large Indian-origin community and cricket. He praised India's BRICS presidency, its digital infrastructure, and UPI, suggesting other nations could benefit.

India-South Africa Relations to Strengthen

South Africa's Consul General in Mumbai, Gideon Labane, on Saturday said that India and South Africa shared many similarities and expressed confidence that bilateral ties between the two countries would grow stronger and expand in scope.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Global Impact Forum: Edition II-Civilisation Legacy in Mumbai, Labane said the presence of a large Indian-origin community in South Africa and close sporting ties, particularly in cricket, were among the factors strengthening relations between the two countries. "Our countries share many similarities. Therefore, I believe our relationship will grow even stronger and expand in scope. We are fortunate to have a community of people of Indian origin--numbering around 2 million--living in South Africa... In terms of sports, India is very advanced in cricket, and we are performing well in the sport too. As a result, there is frequent touring between our nations," Labane said.

Praise for India's BRICS Presidency

On BRICS, Labane welcomed India's presidency and said he was looking forward to the leaders' summit in Delhi next week. "The BRICS grouping is excellent, and I am eagerly looking forward to the leaders' summit taking place in Delhi next week. India's presidency looks exciting--especially considering the theme--and I hope the leaders will be able to finalise announcements ahead of the summit itself. There is a great deal that can be shared or achieved through India's presidency," he said.

Highlighting Digital Infrastructure and UPI

Labane also highlighted India's digital infrastructure and Unified Payments Interface (UPI), saying other BRICS member countries could benefit from India's experience. "India's digital IT infrastructure is outstanding; it would be beneficial if this could be shared with other member nations so they can learn from India's experience. Furthermore, India is a frontrunner in Unified Payments Interface (UPI) technology. I would like to see other BRICS member nations also leverage this technology," he said.

Global Impact Forum and BRICS 2026

The Global Impact Forum Edition II, organised by AP Globale, is being held on September 5-6 at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai under the theme "Civilisational Legacy". The forum brought together participants from business, government, policy and academia, with discussions around investment, entrepreneurship, diplomacy and international cooperation.

Before the launch of the forum, AP Globale Director Janhavi Pawar spoke to ANI and said it has been designed keeping the BRICS theme in mind, with a focus on soft power and investment in India. Highlighting the business relevance of cultural understanding, Pawar said, "When it comes to soft power, it helps retain trade, investments and talent in a country even during geopolitical instability." She said understanding local cultures and sentiments is particularly important for companies entering new markets, adding that the forum aims to build greater understanding and trust between participating countries and delegations .

As BRICS Chair 2026, India will be hosting the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The Summit will bring together leaders of BRICS Member and Partner Countries as well as Outreach Invitees. India’s BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme: 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of "Humanity First", said the Ministry of External Affairs in a press release earlier. (ANI)