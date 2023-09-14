Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tragedy strikes celebration as mishandled bomb explosion claims 5 lives in Gaza

    While the event began with a sense of festivity, it took a tragic turn as a sizable crowd engaged in the throwing of explosives and other detonators across the border in the direction of Israeli ground forces.

    Tragedy strikes celebration as mishandled bomb explosion claims 5 lives in Gaza AVV
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 6:33 PM IST

    In a tragic turn of events, a premature bomb explosion in Gaza disrupted the anniversary celebrations marking the Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, resulting in the tragic loss of five lives on Wednesday.

    A significant gathering of locals had assembled near the Israeli border to partake in the commemorations. However, the festive atmosphere was abruptly shattered when a bomb detonated prematurely, causing immediate casualties and leaving more than 20 individuals injured. Many of the injured are currently in critical condition and receiving treatment in hospitals.

    Where does Pakistan keep its nuclear arsenal? Locations revealed through maps and satellite imagery

    The celebrations had been organized by Hamas, the governing authority in the Gaza Strip, to mark the anniversary of the Israeli withdrawal. While the event began with a sense of festivity, it took a tragic turn as a sizable crowd engaged in the throwing of explosives and other detonators across the border in the direction of Israeli ground forces.

    In response to these actions, Israeli forces employed tear gas to disperse the crowd and maintain control of the situation. Tragically, a group of individuals decided to throw a bomb across the border, but their actions resulted in a premature explosion that led to the loss of lives and injuries.

    This premature explosion caused a massive displacement in the crowd as everyone ran from the spot. Israeli ground forces have denied any involvement as Hamas has tried to pin the blame on them. In 2005, Israeli forces withdrew from the Gaza Strip which was under their control.

    After a couple of years, Hamas forcefully started governing the region by displacing the opposition and banning them from entry into the Middle Eastern strip. Israel retaliated against the then authoritarian Hamas which is now a radical Islamist outfit by enforcing a land blockade and economic sanctions.

    Europe braces for another scorching summer amid climate change

    Though the Hamas outfit governs the Gaza Strip, Israel has external control over it. Many countries still recognize the Gaza Strip as part of Israel. The locals in Gaza are completely dependent on Israel for water, electricity, telecommunications, and other vital resources. The Israel government has also started issuing work permits to locals in Gaza for working in Israel to normalize relations.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 6:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Elon Musk sparks controversy by referring to Taiwan as an 'Integral Part of China' AVV

    Elon Musk sparks controversy by referring to Taiwan as an 'Integral Part of China'

    Europe braces for another scorching summer amid climate change AVV

    Europe braces for another scorching summer amid climate change

    Where does Pakistan keep its nuclear arsenal? Locations revealed through maps and satellite imagery snt

    Where does Pakistan keep its nuclear arsenal? Locations revealed through maps and satellite imagery

    Putin puppets will pay How trans US journalist became Ukraine's information warrior & Russia's fierce foe snt

    'Putin's puppets will pay': How trans US journalist became Ukraine's information warrior & Russia's fierce foe

    Bangladesh Major fire erupts in Dhaka, leaves hundreds of shops in ruins WATCH AJR

    Bangladesh: Major fire erupts in Dhaka, leaves hundreds of shops in ruins | WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Aditi Rao Hydari shares a photo for rumored partner Siddharth; check out here ADC

    Aditi Rao Hydari shares a photo for rumored partner Siddharth; check out here

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Eco-conscious BBMP bans chemical colours and plastic

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Eco-conscious BBMP bans chemical colours and plastic

    Vicky Kaushal to Kriti Sanon-8 stars who were engineers before RBA

    Vicky Kaushal to Kriti Sanon-8 stars who were engineers before

    Aircraft with 8 passengers skids off Mumbai airport runway amid heavy rain; check details AJR

    Aircraft with 8 passengers skids off Mumbai airport runway amid heavy rain; check details

    Sports Asian Games 2023: Esports and Breakdancing make their debut, Chess and Cricket return in Hangzhou osf

    Asian Games 2023: Esports and Breakdancing make their debut, Chess and Cricket return in Hangzhou

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon