While the event began with a sense of festivity, it took a tragic turn as a sizable crowd engaged in the throwing of explosives and other detonators across the border in the direction of Israeli ground forces.

In a tragic turn of events, a premature bomb explosion in Gaza disrupted the anniversary celebrations marking the Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, resulting in the tragic loss of five lives on Wednesday.

A significant gathering of locals had assembled near the Israeli border to partake in the commemorations. However, the festive atmosphere was abruptly shattered when a bomb detonated prematurely, causing immediate casualties and leaving more than 20 individuals injured. Many of the injured are currently in critical condition and receiving treatment in hospitals.

Where does Pakistan keep its nuclear arsenal? Locations revealed through maps and satellite imagery

The celebrations had been organized by Hamas, the governing authority in the Gaza Strip, to mark the anniversary of the Israeli withdrawal. While the event began with a sense of festivity, it took a tragic turn as a sizable crowd engaged in the throwing of explosives and other detonators across the border in the direction of Israeli ground forces.

In response to these actions, Israeli forces employed tear gas to disperse the crowd and maintain control of the situation. Tragically, a group of individuals decided to throw a bomb across the border, but their actions resulted in a premature explosion that led to the loss of lives and injuries.

This premature explosion caused a massive displacement in the crowd as everyone ran from the spot. Israeli ground forces have denied any involvement as Hamas has tried to pin the blame on them. In 2005, Israeli forces withdrew from the Gaza Strip which was under their control.

After a couple of years, Hamas forcefully started governing the region by displacing the opposition and banning them from entry into the Middle Eastern strip. Israel retaliated against the then authoritarian Hamas which is now a radical Islamist outfit by enforcing a land blockade and economic sanctions.

Europe braces for another scorching summer amid climate change

Though the Hamas outfit governs the Gaza Strip, Israel has external control over it. Many countries still recognize the Gaza Strip as part of Israel. The locals in Gaza are completely dependent on Israel for water, electricity, telecommunications, and other vital resources. The Israel government has also started issuing work permits to locals in Gaza for working in Israel to normalize relations.