Europe braces for another scorching summer amid climate change

    Valencia in Spain has received a warning of property damages due to the forthcoming rainfall next week. Storm Daniel recently created havoc in Greece and then Northern Africa.

    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 5:19 PM IST

    Europe, like many parts of the world, continues to grapple with extreme weather events fueled by climate change. From the United Kingdom to France, cities have found themselves in the grip of scorching heatwaves. The Northern Hemisphere, in particular, has been witnessing record-breaking heat in recent months, largely attributed to escalating fossil fuel emissions.

    Even as September signals the gradual retreat of summer in Europe and North America, the continent is bracing for another round of excessive heat this week. Paris, in particular, is expected to see temperatures soar to 30°C, surpassing the seasonal norms for this time of the year.

    However, this heatwave is only part of the story. Next week, Europe is anticipated to face a stark shift as heavy rains are forecasted to drench various regions. A red alert has been issued in several cities across the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. Interestingly, the excessive heat, in addition to raising temperatures, has also contributed to elevated precipitation levels, setting the stage for significant rainfall in the coming week.

    Valencia in Spain has received a warning of property damages due to the forthcoming rainfall next week. Storm Daniel recently created havoc in Greece and then Northern Africa. The intense Mediterranean hurricane which made landfall on Sunday has claimed over five thousand lives already.

    The flash floods have caused severe damage in Greece as well. Human loss is more in Libya than property damages while in Greece, it is the opposite. The latest update suggests, 5,100 lives are lost in the aftermath of Storm Daniel. Greece is facing an acute shortage of fresh water. The households have been without power and water for a couple of days now.

    The excessive weather has also created a lasting impact on the glaciers of Switzerland. This summer season, the glaciers of Switzerland have melted for a record period. According to the World Meteorological Organization, snow cover can now be seen only at the highest elevations in Switzerland which is a cause of concern.

