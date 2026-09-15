The Tibet Museum in Dharamshala marks the 40th anniversary of Tibet's peaceful protests (1987-1989) with a new exhibition. It features eyewitness photographs and was inaugurated by Sikyong Penpa Tsering, president of the Central Tibetan Administration.

The Tibet Museum in Dharamshala on Monday inaugurated an exhibition marking the 40th anniversary of the peaceful protest movements in Tibet between 1987 and 1989, featuring photographs and archival material documenting the historic demonstrations. Titled “Reflections on the 40th Anniversary of the New Generation’s Peaceful Protest Movements (1987–1989),” the exhibition was inaugurated in the presence of Sikyong, the president of the Central Tibetan Administration, Penpa Tsering, who attended as the chief guest.

Eyewitnesses Recount Historic Protests

Dr Blake Kerr, John Ackerly, Board Member of the International Campaign for Tibet, Ngawang Woeber and Dr Tsang Truk Topla were among the guests and speakers at the event. Kerr and Ackerly, who witnessed the protests in Tibet in 1987, have contributed photographs to the exhibition.

Speaking to ANI, Tibet Museum Director Tenzin Topdhen said the exhibition commemorates the peaceful movement led by Tibetans inside Tibet and provides an opportunity to hear directly from eyewitnesses. “Today we are commemorating the 40th anniversary of the peaceful movement led by the people inside Tibet. We have Sikyong here as the chief guest and important eyewitnesses, Dr Blake Kerr and John Ackerly, who were in Tibet in 1987 when the protests took place,” Topdhen said.

Ackerly recalled witnessing the demonstrations during a visit to Tibet as a tourist in 1987. “We happened to be there when this demonstration unfolded and realised it was a very historic moment, so we wanted to get a few photos,” Ackerly told ANI.

He said several of his photographs from the protests later became widely known, including one showing a monk raising his hand despite suffering a burn injury. “It was amazing to witness their courage and their willingness to speak out. Some were killed by bullets and hundreds were arrested, but they wanted to show their support for the Dalai Lama,” Ackerly said.

He said the Dalai Lama had recently been in Washington to deliver his five-point peace plan and that documenting the protests gave him an opportunity to help share the developments with the world. Ackerly also appealed to China to view Tibet “not as a threat, but as an opportunity” to demonstrate appreciation for Buddhism and the Tibetan people. “China can work with Tibetans and open up their country and not feel so threatened by the situation,” he said.

Reflecting on a Peaceful Struggle

Sikyong Penpa Tsering said the exhibition documents the protests that took place in and around Lhasa in 1987, 1988 and 1989. “John Ackerly, who visited Tibet in 1987 along with his friend, Dr Blake, became a witness to the whole event. John’s pictures during the peaceful protest became very popular, and that is why these pictures are displayed here,” Tsering told ANI.

He described the exhibition as an opportunity to revisit Tibetan history and reflect on four decades of peaceful struggle.

Norzom, a Tibetan nun, said the exhibition was significant in remembering those who sacrificed their lives for the Tibetan cause. “It is very important for all of us to know about the brave heroes who laid down their lives for freedom. This will show the world that we have our own country and we are struggling for freedom and we want our country back,” she told ANI.

The exhibition showcases photographs and documentation related to the protest movements of 1987, 1988 and 1989 and is aimed at preserving the memory of the events for the public and future generations. (ANI)