India Expo 2026: Taiwan Showcases AI Power | 40+ Innovations on Display | Technology

India Expo 2026: Taiwan Showcases AI Power | 40+ Innovations on DisplayAt Convergence India Expo 2026, the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion highlighted cutting-edge AI, edge computing, and smart mobility solutions. With 40+ products from 17 companies, the showcase underlined growing India-Taiwan tech ties and strong collaboration in digital infrastructure and innovation sectors.0:00 - Intro0:39 - Summit Kickstarted in Delhi1:02 - Taiwan Eyes Replacing Chinese Brands in India

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