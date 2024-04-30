Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    13-year-old boy dies in London sword attack, 4 others injured in 'truly horrific' incident (WATCH)

    In a shocking incident that rattled the tranquility of an east London suburb, a man wielding a sword launched a frenzied attack on members of the public and police officers, resulting in the tragic death of a 13-year-old boy.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 5:51 PM IST

    In a shocking incident that rattled the tranquility of an east London suburb, a man wielding a sword launched a frenzied attack on members of the public and police officers, resulting in the tragic death of a 13-year-old boy. The assailant's rampage left four others injured, including two police officers, before he was swiftly apprehended by authorities.

    The ordeal unfolded in the community of Hainault on Tuesday, sending shockwaves through the neighborhood. Eyewitnesses recounted scenes of chaos and horror as the assailant indiscriminately targeted innocent passersby near the Hainault underground station.

    Chief Supt. Stuart Bell described the incident as 'truly horrific'. “I cannot even begin to imagine how those affected must be feeling,” he said outside the homes in east London where the crime happened.

    Video footage circulating on British media depicted a man clad in a yellow hoodie, brandishing a long sword, traversing the vicinity of nearby houses. Witnesses recounted hearing police officers urgently shouting at the suspect, imploring him to relinquish the weapon, as they pursued him in the chase.

    Amid the chaos, emergency services rushed to the scene, treating five individuals injured in the attack before transporting them to the hospital for urgent medical attention. Tragically, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the 13-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries, leaving a community grief-stricken and in mourning.

    In the aftermath of the incident, a 36-year-old man was apprehended by law enforcement officers, swiftly taken into custody for questioning. While the motive behind the attack remains under investigation, authorities have clarified that the incident is not being treated as terror-related or a targeted assault.

    The attack has left a deep scar on the close-knit community of Hainault, prompting an outpouring of condolences and support for the victims and their families. As investigations continue to unravel the circumstances surrounding the attack, residents are grappling with shock and disbelief at the senseless violence that has shattered their sense of security.

    Last Updated Apr 30, 2024, 5:54 PM IST
