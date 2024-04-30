London horror: Man with sword attacks several people including 2 cops in Hainault, arrested (WATCH)

In a shocking incident in Hainault, east of London, a man wielding a sword was arrested by the Metropolitan Police after multiple people were attacked and injured.

In a shocking incident in Hainault, east of London, a man wielding a sword was arrested by the Metropolitan Police after multiple people were attacked and injured. The incident unfolded on Tuesday morning when authorities received a distressing call just before 7:00 am (0600 GMT) reporting a vehicle crashing into a house and individuals being stabbed.

According to statements from the Metropolitan Police, the suspect not only attacked members of the public but also targeted two police officers. "At this time, we understand the suspect went on to attack other members of the public and two police officers," read a statement from the police force.

The gravity of the situation prompted concerns for the well-being of those injured. "We are awaiting an update on the condition of those injured," the police stated, highlighting the severity of the injuries sustained in the attack.

The Metropolitan Police swiftly responded to the scene and apprehended a 36-year-old man. Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan provided reassurance by stating, "This incident does not appear to be terror-related." However, the motive behind the attack and the mental state of the perpetrator remain subjects of ongoing investigation.

"I am being regularly updated about the incident at Hainault Station this morning," Britain's interior minister James Cleverly said on X. "My thoughts are with those who have been affected."

The incident has left the community in shock and raised concerns about public safety. Hainault, like many other areas of London, is now grappling with the aftermath of this violent episode. The swift response by law enforcement authorities has been commended, but questions linger about the circumstances leading to the attack and the measures needed to prevent such incidents in the future.

