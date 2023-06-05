Sweden declares sex as an official sport, to hold first sex championship

Sweden has become the first country in the world to officially register sex as a sport and will also host the first-ever European Sex Championship in Gothenburg on June 8.

Sweden has become the first country in the world to officially register sex as a sport and will also host the first-ever European Sex Championship in Gothenburg on June 8. The European Sex Championship will begin on June 8 and will go on for six weeks where participants will engage in sexual activities from 45 minutes to 1 hour each day with their matches and/or activities.

The duration will vary based on the match, but according to some sources, the tournaments might go up to six hours every day. According to preliminary registrations, 20 competitors from various nations are expected to compete. While a panel of three judges and audience feedback will be used to choose the winners.

According to sources, contestants will also be evaluated in 16 different categories, including oral sex, seduction, penetration, endurance, number of orgasms, understanding of sex, chemistry and communication between the pair, looks, and more. Participants can get between five and ten points based on these factors.

The final decision will depend on several factors, like the chemistry between the couple, knowledge about sex, endurance level, etc.

Notably, the organisers have also encouraged the participation of people of different sexual orientations and stressed the potential strategic value of sexual orientation during the competition and hope that other European countries will adopt the same in the future.

Dragan Bratych, president of the Swedish Federation of Sex, spoke to media and expressed his belief that the recognition of sex as a sport was inevitable. He emphasised the potential for sexual engagement to promote both physical and mental well-being and the need of training.