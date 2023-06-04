RAW chief met global counterparts secretly in Singapore: Report

According to an individual familiar with the discussions, the meeting serves as a means to foster a deeper understanding of intentions and bottom lines rather than being a festival of tradecraft, given the range of countries involved.

Senior officials from approximately two dozen major intelligence agencies around the world convened for a confidential gathering on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security meeting in Singapore over the weekend, according to five sources who spoke with news agency Reuters.

These meetings, organized by the Singapore government, have been discreetly held at a separate location alongside the security summit for several years, the sources revealed.

Avril Haines, the Director of National Intelligence of the United States, represented her country's intelligence community at the meeting. Despite the ongoing tensions between the United States and China, Chinese representatives were also in attendance. Samant Goel, the head of the Research and Analysis Wing, was reported to have participated as well.

According to an individual familiar with the discussions, the meeting serves as a means to foster a deeper understanding of intentions and bottom lines rather than being a festival of tradecraft, given the range of countries involved.

Sources told the news agency that there is an unspoken code among intelligence services that they can engage in dialogue when more formal and open diplomacy becomes challenging. This is especially crucial during times of tension, and the Singapore event helps facilitate that, a source said.

A spokesperson for the Singapore Ministry of Defence acknowledged that participants attending the Shangri-La Dialogue, including senior officials from intelligence agencies, often seize the opportunity to meet with their counterparts. The ministry may facilitate some of these bilateral or multilateral meetings, the spokesperson stated.

The separate informal gathering of intelligence chiefs took place on Thursday evening, with no Russian representative in attendance, according to one source. Describing the tone of the meeting as collaborative and cooperative rather than confrontational, another source highlighted the positive atmosphere among participants.

The report comes days after United States officials disclosed that CIA Director William Burns visited China last month for talks with Chinese counterparts as part of the Biden administration's efforts to enhance communication with Beijing.