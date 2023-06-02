Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Psammophile: The word Indian origin Dev Shah spelt to win coveted prize; he is just 14 (WATCH)

    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

    Dev Shah, an eighth-grader from Florida, emerged victorious in the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee by correctly spelling the word "psammophile." The prestigious competition has often been dominated by children of Indian origin. 

    After being showered with confetti and lifting the trophy, 14-year-old Shah expressed his disbelief and excitement, stating that the moment had not fully sunk in yet. He acknowledged the sacrifices he had made in the past three months and felt grateful for the outcome. 

    The Washington Post reported that Shah confidently spelt "psammophile" after understanding its Greek roots and confirming the definitions of its components. Shah's intense dedication to studying the dictionary led him to reduce his extracurricular activities and even skip school on certain days. 

    The New York Times mentioned that Shah's focus paid off as he correctly spelt challenging words throughout the competition, such as "bathypitotmeter," "tolsester," "rommack," and many others. 

    Shah emphasized the supportive atmosphere among the spellers, where they congratulated each other between rounds, setting the Spelling Bee apart from other competitions. 

    Scott Remer, a former speller and Shah's coach commended Shah's perseverance, maturity, and self-motivation. This was Shah's third attempt, and his parents, visibly emotional, joined him on stage, revealing that he had been preparing for this opportunity for four years. 

    Shah's determined response to previous setbacks, coupled with rigorous training, contributed to his success. Throughout the competition at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, Shah exhibited composure, posed relevant questions to gain more information, and effectively utilized his extensive knowledge of word stems and roots. 
    Charlotte Walsh, a 14-year-old from Virginia, became the runner-up, graciously offering congratulations to Shah. Indian Americans have made a remarkable impact on the Spelling Bee, with numerous champions emerging from this community in recent years. 

    Despite the cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic, the competition returned in 2021 with some modifications. The Scripps National Spelling Bee, an enduring and high-pressure event, showcases the talents of elementary and middle school students and has witnessed the remarkable dominance of Indian-American participants for over a decade.

